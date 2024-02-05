PSG striker Hugo Ekitike

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe is close to agreeing a move to Real Madrid, as slim hopes of a move to Liverpool look set to fade away.

Mbappe, 24, is considered to be one of the best in the world and with his current deal set to expire in the summer, the destination of his next move is one of the biggest transfer questions that exists in football today. Real Madrid have been close on two occasions in terms of signing Mbappe; 2017 saw him reject them to move to PSG and in 2022 he opted to sign a new incredibly-lucrative deal and Madrid were left hanging again.

Liverpool have been linked too over the years, with Mbappe reportedly being a fan of Jurgen Klopp's side style of play and he had met owner John W Henry in 2017 for two hours before he agreed a move to PSG. According to the Independent, Mbappe's representatives are said to have explored moves to Liverpool and Arsenal. But it has been claimed however that neither Premier League outfit wants to break their wage structure to sign the France skipper.

And the latest news comes from Fabrizio Romano that the Madrid deal is advancing despite reports that while Madrid are negotiating a contract with Mbappe, the two quarters are struggling to agree on a wage package which threatened to derail the deal.

The deal is moving forward and he revealed on X, 'Real Madrid keep advancing on Kylian Mbappé deal with confidence — but nothing has been signed yet. Formal decision on player side expected soon. Nasser Al Khelaifi & PSG have not received any formal communication yet. It’s a crucial step, part of the pact with Kylian.'