Liverpool are aiming to sign Milos Kerkez in the summer transfer window.

AFC Bournemouth forward Justin Kluivert has admitted he expects Milos Kerkez to join Liverpool.

The left-back is on the Reds’ list of targets in the summer transfer window. Kerkez enjoyed a fine 2024-25 season as Bournemouth finished ninth in the Premier League with a club-record points tally of 56. The 21-year-old started every top-flight game, scoring two goals and recording six assists.

Kerkez, who is valued at around £45 million by Bournemouth, left international duty with Hungary last week for an unspecified reason. In addition, the Cherries are closing in on signing Adrien Truffert from Rennes, who is expected to be Kerkez’s replacement.

There have been suggestions that Kerkez has already agreed personal terms with Liverpool ahead of a move. And it appears that the Bournemouth dressing room feel it is inevitable that Kerkez will make the switch to Anfield.

What’s been said

Speaking after the Netherlands’ 8-0 thrashing of Malta in a 2026 World Cup qualifier, Kluivert told VoetbalPrimeur: "He'll probably go there. I hope so for him. He hasn't really said goodbye yet, but I hope he'll make it happen there."

Kerkez recently addressed the speculation surrounding his future. Speaking during a documentary for MLSZ TV (via Nemzeti Sport), he said: "Of course, something always leaks into the news, I don't know how. At the same time, I think it's normal that if you play well and the team does well, then you get into the news and end up on the front page, and everyone talks about you. I see this as fuel that drives me forward. All this doesn't break me, but it doesn't 'boost' my ego either, but it teaches me humility and motivates me.”

Kerkez has been earmarked as a long-term successor for Andy Robertson. The Scotland international has been a tremendous servant since arriving from Hull City for just £8 million in 2017. Robertson has won eight major trophies in as many years as a Liverpool player, including the Champions League and was part of a second Premier League triumph in the most recent campaign.

Robertson vow

Robertson was arguably the best left-back in the world at the peak of his powers but he is now aged 31. He addressed the rumours surrounding Liverpool’s pursuit of Kerkez last week while on international duty. He told BBC Sport: "We're not daft, it looks as if a deal could potentially be done. But, until that is done, I've not even given that a second thought. I back myself. I've got confidence in my own ability and that drives me forward.

"I've had eight fantastic years at Liverpool in terms of winning trophies and being a mainstay in the team, which I'm incredibly proud of. I'm not getting any younger. I can't change my age, but I still believe I've got a lot to give and that's what I focus on. I focus on myself - you can't focus on other people or who you're competing with."