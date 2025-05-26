Liverpool 'agree personal terms' with Premier League star as major hint dropped

Liverpool transfer news as the Reds reportedly close in on signing Milos Kerkez.

Liverpool have reportedly agreed personal terms with one of this season’s standout performers in the Premier League.

The Reds are wasting little time in the transfer market as they plot how to defend the top-flight crown. Although Liverpool are losing Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid for free, Arne Slot’s side are making swift moves to bolster the squad.

But left-back is an area that Liverpool are also hoping to strengthen. Andy Robertson is now aged 31 and a successor is required. Arguably the premium player in that position in the Premier League this season has been Milos Kerkez. The Hungary international has recorded two goals and six assists for AFC Bournemouth, who finished ninth in the table with a club-record points total of 56.

The Cherries are reportedly aiming to bank a fee of around £45 million for Kerkez. And while a deal between the two clubs have not been agreed, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano suggests that terms have been thrashed out. Romano said on his YouTube channel: “My information is Milos Kerkez already has an agreement of personal terms with Liverpool.It's just about more small details to be verified then Liverpool are in contact with Bournemouth. Liverpool are still working on this one.

“Not only Wirtz, not only Frimpong but active conversations for Kerkez and, this week, the conversations will continue to get the deal done. Liverpool are really busy, very active and what they're doing is something impressive. Now it's about verifying the final fee for Bournemouth but the conversation is advanced, is going well so Liverpool have a big part of the start of the summer. “

Kerkez hint

Kerkez helped Bournemouth sign off the campaign with a 2-0 win over Leicester City. It meant that he started every league game for the Cherries, who also reached the FA Cup quarter-finals. The 21-year-old took to social media and admitted that he ‘doesn’t know what will happen’ in the imminent future which suggests he could be on the move.

Kerkez posted on Instagram: “38 games,38 started ,we finished the job and broke the record,thanks to the fans and everyone for support,thanks to the gaffer for trusting me to start all 38 games and special thanks to the one above for keeping me safe and healthy and of course nothing would be possible without my family,I don’t know what will happen in next week but cherries family thank you!”