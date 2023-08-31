Liverpool and Everton will take part in the third round of the Carabao Cup

Everton will travel to Aston Villa in the third round of the Carabao Cup after coming from behind to beat Doncaster Rovers 2-1 in round two on Wednesday night.

The Toffees were 1-0 down at half time but new striker Beto equalised after coming on as a substitute before Arnaut Danjuma claimed a late winner to save the blushes of Sean Dyche’s side.

Liverpool will face Leicester City at Anfield with the Reds entering the competition at the third-round stage due to their Europa League commitments.

“Fair play to Doncaster, they took it on in the right way,” said Everton boss Dyche after his side booked their third-round place

“They know that there’s no pressure on them – a free hit at us and all the noise and all the rest of it and they used it wisely. We weren’t at the races first half but I must say the goal is three yards offside. I would expect that to be given (offside) but it didn’t.

“It’s a big learning curve for some of the younger players because that’s what it’s like to play for Everton Football Club. A lot of expectation regardless, no-one cares about injuries and stretched squads. I say it because I mean it and it’s true, but no one really cares, so that’s a big part of their development.

“It can’t always be rosy, it’s tough and they’re young and they’re learning. Second half we put more experienced players on who played very well, I thought, and made a big difference to the performance. I don’t think it was as good a performance as the weekend (in the loss to Wolves) but you win a game and that was important.”

Of new signing Beto, Dyche continued: “He’s only got here yesterday, so it’s a lot to ask, really. We only got his clearance this morning, so we’d already set the team up. I had it in my mind to put him on at half-time regardless.

“He’s adapted very quickly, done very well tonight. With all due respect, the Premier League is different, but he’s shown the rawness, the pace and the effect that he can have on a team. It gives us something different, which is what we brought him here for.”

Holders Manchester United are at home to Crystal Palace while League One Lincoln City host Premier League opposition in West Ham after dumping out Sheffied United on penalties. There are other all-Premier League ties to go along with Everton’s trip to Villa with Arsenal making the trip to Brentford, Brighton hosting Chelsea and Manchester City heading to Newcastle United. Ties will be played the week commencing September 25.

Third round draw in full

Ipswich Town v Wolves

Exeter City v Luton Town

Aston Villa v Everton

Manchester United v Crystal Palace

Port Vale v Sutton United

Bradford City v Middlesbrough

Bournemouth v Stoke City

Lincoln City v West Ham

Brentford v Arsenal

Chelsea v Brighton

Salford City v Burnley

Fulham v Norwich City

Blackburn Rovers v Cardiff City

Liverpool v Leicester City

Newcastle United v Manchester City