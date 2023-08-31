The PSV midfielder has been a player of interest for a lot of clubs in Europe, including Liverpool.

Dutch football legend Frank de Boer believes PSV’s Ibrahim Sangare belongs at a top club such as Liverpool, as the transfer window nears its end.

The Reds are in the market for a defensive midfielder and have been linked with Crystal Palace’s Cheick Doucoure and Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch, as well as Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips.

They also signed Wataru Endo recently, who started in the 2-1 victory over Newcastle but it’s clear that another player is being targeted before the end of the window.

Speaking to VoetbalNieuws, De Boer spoke about the strengths of Sangare and how he could fit in at a ‘real top team’ if he moves this summer.

“I think he cannot be kept for PSV. He will still go to a real top team such as Liverpool. Bayern or Paris Saint-Germain? In my opinion he can handle that.”

“I always say: if he gets the Makélélé role, take the ball away and pass it on to someone who can play football well, then he is a golden player for your team. He is in between everything and can rush things. You need those kinds of players in your team.”

A lot of club’s hesitancy to sign the towering midfielder is down to his lack of experience at the top leve in European competitions and the fact he’s been in the Eredivise for some time now.

He has been linked with a move by journalist Dean Jones, but it’s unclear who is their key target.

Sangare is certainly a cost-effective signing, given that Palace were demanding in excess of £65m for the 23-year-old and Sangare is a big physical presence at six foot three, who can offer power, presence and even the odd goal contribution from deep.