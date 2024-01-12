The Premier League's all-time leading goal scorer, Alan Shearer, has praised a Liverpool youngster after his star showing against Fulham.

Conor Bradley, 20, came into the side following the untimely injury suffered by the in-form Trent Alexander-Arnold and was praised unanimously for his performance. A short cameo off the bench in the 2-0 win over Arsenal gave fans a glimpse into his playing style and the 90 minutes against Marco Silva's side was even better. Looking assured on the ball and hungry out of possession, he proved that the step up to the first-team is one he is ready to make.

Jurgen Klopp was also mightily impressed, claiming Bradley gave everything on the night, “A top boy, and today was pretty intense for him. Somebody has to drive him home, hopefully, because he’s sitting in the dressing room and doesn’t look great. He gave his absolute everything and it’s just so nice to see, it’s really so nice to see.”

And now Shearer, who holds the PL record for goals with 265, has taken the time to highlight the performance the rising star. Praise from such a highly-regarded legend demonstrates just how well Bradley performed, and he waxed lyrical about the right-back on The Rest is Football podcast that was released this week.

He said: “Big mention, you know, for the young boy, he came on at Arsenal at the weekend, Conor Bradley, right-back. And then he got his start against Fulham. He was brilliant, he was fantastic both offensively and defensively. For someone so young to come in, I just thought he looked absolutely superb.”

Bradley will get more opportunities across the rest of the season, especially in the coming weeks as Alexander-Arnold is set to miss potentially their next four games. Coincidently, Alexander-Arnold also earned his big break after an injury to the senior full-back at the time in 2017, which was Nathaniel Clyne. In this case, Bradley has a chance to solidify himself within the squad as a back-up to the England international being a position that is very much up for grabs.

