Simon Jordan has claimed that Jurgen Klopp could have emulated the successes we've seen from Pep Guardiola if he had been given the same resources.

Klopp and Guardiola have been intense rivals in England since 2017 which has resulted in some of the best title races we've ever seen in Premier League history. It has also resulted in some of the best and most exciting games we've seen between two big teams and Liverpool have been the only side to disrupt City's domestic dominance winning the title in the 2019/20 season making five title wins in six years for Guardiola's side.

The two famed managers have often been compared with many siding with Klopp with his ability to achieve incredible results with less financial resources when compared to the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager and Jordan, speaking on talkSPORT as they discussed Liverpool's first-leg win over Fulham, gave the German a glowing review following his side's successes this season. He even went as far to say that his overall achievements at the club prove, in his eyes, that he could have emulated the success of his adversary Guardiola.

"They've got a manager who, I think, is the best manager, if not close to it in world football. I know the statistics will tell you that Guardiola is. If he had the same resources as Pep, I think he might have achieved the same things." He began.

"Now the argument will be what style of football do you like to watch; I like to watch Liverpool's more than I like to watch Manchester City's and, no City fans it isn't because I have an agenda over your football club, I just like a more dynamic brand of football rather this overwhelming destruction of sides by passing them to a near stand-still, and while it is beautiful on the eye, it isn't as exciting as the dynamic explosion that Liverpool often produce.

"I think Jurgen Klopp is a brilliant manager and I think he's back in the groove, and back, in most press conferences, saying things that are sensible and not constantly indulging himself in what they do and don't have and I think he is an outstanding manager."

