Liverpool have relinquished their place at the top of the Premier League table to Arsenal

Alan Shearer could be on the verge of retracting his prediction that Liverpool will win the Premier League again this season.

The Reds were backed heavily before the campaign even started, thanks to their comfortable title win last time. Arne Slot impressed by guiding his team to the trophy at the first time of asking and finishing a hefty 10 points clear of Arsenal.

The Gunners have finished as runners-up for the last three seasons, even coming within two points of Manchester City in the 2023/24 season. However, their strong start to this term has forced pundits to reconsider their title claims, especially with Liverpool now on a two-game losing streak.

Following Liverpool’s record-breaking summer transfer window, which included the signing of Alexander Isak, Shearer backed them to retain their title. However, this recent switch-up in Premier League leaders could sway him in another direction at this early stage in the season.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Gary Lineker and Shearer both gave their predictions and the latter is starting to sway towards Arsenal.

“I said Liverpool — there’s only been seven or eight games... ask me after 12 games, I might change my mind and say Arsenal,” Shearer revealed.

Lineker provided a similar response, admitting he had backed Liverpool at the start of the season but is now ‘swaying towards Arsenal’.

This isn’t the first time Shearer has admitted he could change his mind on his title selection. He also recently praised Arsenal’s significantly improved squad depth. Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, the Premier League legend had a lot to say about the Gunners but he still backed Liverpool for the time being.

“I’m not going to change my mind just yet. I might do after a dozen games. I think Liverpool will sort themselves out,” Shearer said.

Will Arsenal pip Liverpool to the Premier League title?

Thanks to Liverpool’s two-match slip up against Crystal Palace and Chelsea, Arsenal have overturned the Reds’ previous five-point lead at the top of the table. The Gunners have since leapfrogged into the top spot and even have a one-point advantage.

Their form under Mikel Arteta, as well as their summer business, has impressed Shearer.

“But I’ve been mightily impressed with Arsenal. Even against West Ham, the way [Martin] Odegaard went off and the quality that came on was really impressive,” he said on the podcast.

“We had a graphic on Match of the Day which showed only two of the subs were at Arsenal the last time they played West Ham. The bench they had… they’re bringing the likes of [Martin] Zubimendi on and that’s the difference for Arsenal this year.

“The quality of the squad and who they can bring in when they need to change the game or they get injuries. That’s the difference for them this year, the quality they can bring on. They were five points behind a week ago, now they’re one point ahead, it’s mad.”