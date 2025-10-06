Liverpool lost their place at the top of the table at the weekend after recording their second straight Premier League defeat.

Despite Cody Gakpo’s effort to snag a result, the Reds were hit with a crushing late blow by Chelsea, who sealed the three points at Stamford Bridge thanks to a stoppage time goal from Estevao.

Liverpool’s last two results saw their own late formula used against them, as both Crystal Palace and Chelsea produced late winners to deny them any positivity from either match.

What was once already deemed Liverpool’s season to lose is now wide open once again. These early surprise results and upsets have created quite the debate over how the Premier League table will look at the end of May.

Arsenal are now at the top of the tree and Liverpool are realistically at risk of being leapfrogged by four teams if they lose their next game. This would put them sixth in the table, having only recently been five points clear at the top.

As we head into the international break, we’ve taken a look at the latest forecasts for the end of the Premier League season. Opta has refreshed its predicted final table based on recent results and provided a projected order of teams, along with their expected points (xPts).

Take a look below at what Liverpool’s latest defeat has done to their predicted chances of retaining the Premier League title.

1 . Relegated: Burnley - 20th (32.94 xPts) Opta have predicted Burnley's return to the Premier League to be short-lived. | Getty Images

2 . Relegated: Wolves - 19th (34.06 xPts) After also struggling last season, Wolves' shortcomings are expected to get the better of them. | Wolves via Getty Images

3 . Relegated: West Ham - 18th (37.21 xPts) The Irons' tricky start to the season isn't expected to get any better. | AFP via Getty Images

4 . Leeds United - 17th (39.33 xPts) Leeds are expected to survive this season's relegation battle and keep their place in the Premier League for 2026/27. | Getty Images