Alexander Isak’s agent may have dropped a huge hint towards the future of his client, amid the ongoing interest shown from Liverpool.

The Swedish striker has been on the Reds’ radar for months now and the link looked like it had gone cold until David Ornstein dropped a bombshell update. The journalist reported for The Athletic last week that Liverpool had opened the floor to the idea of a £120 million deal.

While Liverpool have not submitted an official bid for Isak, the new report confirms they are serious about bringing him to Anfield. Signing a new centre-forward is of high priority for the Premier League champions, with Darwin Nunez struggling to perform consistently over the years.

The Reds are also navigating a tricky and tender transfer window, with the death of Diogo Jota still incredibly raw.

Alexander Isak’s agent delivers intriguing update

Amid the high volume interest shown in Isak, his agent Gonzalo Gaitan has dropped a teasing update regarding his immediate future.

Speaking to Saudi Arabian outlet Arriyadiyah, Isak’s agent said: “We are indeed studying and analysing all options, and we may be close to finalising the next step for the player.”

It was a brief bit of information and did not give away whether that ‘next step’ involves staying at Newcastle or finding a new club. However, it has indeed sparked a lot of debate and speculation once again.

The update comes amid interest from not only Liverpool and other English sides, but clubs in Saudi Arabia as well. After scoring 27 goals in all competitions last season, a number of clubs have been showing interest Isak, as he has been widely regarded as one of the best strikers in the world right now.

Newcastle United asking price for Alexander Isak

The constant figure that been mentioned in recent weeks is £150 million for the sale of Isak. The Telegraph reported that even after Liverpool’s show of willing to pay £120 million, they are sticking to their initial valuation of their star player.

However, like with any high profile transfer saga, other outlets have been providing contrasting information. According to L’Equipe, a €130 million (£113m) fee for Isak’s signature has been mentioned, with Newcastle also on the market for new a new centre-forward.

Al-Hilal, home to the likes of Aleksandar Mitrovic and Joao Cancelo, are also keen on Isak. The French report claims that Newcastle have said they will ‘without confirming a departure to this championship but to, at least, listen to the financial and sporting arguments of the club’.

Newcastle have been eyeing up Liverpool target Hugo Ekitike, with many speculating the interest is to replace the exit-linked Isak. However, with Sky Sports reporting that the Premier League champions have agreed a deal with Eintracht Frankfurt, the road looks to be closed for the Magpies, which only further highlights their need to keep Isak.

