Liverpool have reportedly approached Newcastle over Alexander Isak | Getty Images

Liverpool have declared their interest in Alexander Isak to Newcastle United.

David Ornstein released fireworks this week with the bombshell announcement that Liverpool had approached Newcastle United over a potential deal for Alexander Isak.

In an eye-popping update for The Athletic, Ornstein has reported that the Premier League champions have ‘communicated their interest’ to strike a deal in the region of £120 million to bring Isak to Anfield.

It is worth noting that Liverpool have not submitted a formal offer to the Magpies. However, they have been admirers of the Sweden international for some time now as they prioritise the signing of a new centre-forward to lead their attack next season.

What is the latest on Liverpool and Alexander Isak?

Signing new players remains a very sensitive subject right now, following the devastating loss of Diogo Jota. The club have confirmed their decision to retire his iconic number 20 jersey across all levels, immortalising his legacy at Liverpool.

The Reds are also aware that there are still signings to be made this summer and a centre-forward is a main focus ahead of their title-defending season.

Fabrizio Romano has offered further insight into this new Isak revelation, reporting that Liverpool ‘feel he is open to the move’. However, it all boils down to whether the clubs can strike a deal between them and if Newcastle will even entertain the idea of letting him leave.

A deal, at this phase, appears unlikely with Liverpool now advancing for a deal to sign Hugo Ekitike with the striker reportedly agreeing a six-year deal at Anfield.

What has Alexander Isak said about his future?

Isak has kept himself pretty tight-lipped when it’s come down to speculation over his future. Earlier this year, he was asked about the interest being shown in him from Liverpool and other clubs including Arsenal and Barcelona.

He said: “There’s not much to say, really. I’ve commented on my situation and my security in Newcastle several times. It’s been written how much I love the city and the club, how well I feel there. I’m not thinking about the future. I just want to perform for Newcastle.

“Now we won the cup, but we want to finish strong and reach the Champions League games. That’s where my focus lies. There is no reason for me to think about anything else [other than Newcastle]. I am enjoying myself incredibly well at Newcastle. The only focus I have is on playing.”

Isak has also been complimentary of Liverpool and their ground, likening their style of play to that of Newcastle’s. Ahead of his side’s Carabao Cup win over the Reds in March, the striker said: “I really enjoy the games against Liverpool, because I think they're not too different to ourselves.

“They are a high-pressing team and a direct team, which can lead to many counter-opportunities. That's the game I like.”

Isak’s comments suggest he would be a natural fit for Liverpool, should they choose to approach Newcastle with an official bid. He also mentioned Anfield when talking about the tough nature of visiting St James’ Park as an away team.

“I'd say Anfield is probably up there as well. The atmosphere is really good - it's probably the toughest away game.”