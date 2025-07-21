Barcelona have been interested in signing Liverpool winger Luis Diaz in the summer transfer window.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barcelona’s pursuit of Luis Diaz appears to be over.

The Liverpool winger has been on the Spanish champions’ radar throughout the summer transfer window. Barca are long-standing admirers of Diaz, with head coach Hansi Flick and sporting director Deco admitting that they are fans.

The La Liga giants had an enquiry rebuffed earlier this summer. It appeared Barca had moved to when entering negotiations with Nico Williams of Athletic Bilbao, but their ongoing financial problems meant that he could not be registered. Williams subsequently signed a 10-year contract at Bilbao.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barca turn to Rashford

With Flick’s side aiming to bolster their attacking options ahead of their title defence, to add cover and competition for teenage sensation Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, Diaz had been on Barca’s radar. But Liverpool have been reluctant to part ways with Diaz, who scored 13 Premier League goals in last season’s title triumph.

Instead, the Nou Camp club are poised to sign Marcus Rashford from Manchester United. Rashford is surplus to requirements at Old Trafford and spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa. Now the England international is poised to move to Catalonia on a temporary basis. It has been reported that Rashford is reducing his salary by 15 per cent to join Barca.

Bayern interest

Diaz’s future is still somewhat uncertain, though, as Bayern Munich covet the Colombia international’s signature. Bayern are short of attacking options after seeing Leroy Sane depart for Galatasaray on a free transfer, while Jamal Musiala broke his leg at the Club World Cup.

Bayern have already had one bid of £59.5 million rejected but could approach Liverpool again. Diaz is in the final two years of his Anfield contract and there have not been discussions about handing him a new deal. Diaz will be 30 when his current contract comes to a conclusion in 2027.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saudi Pro League outfit Al Nassr have also been mooted as a potential destination for the former Porto wide man. Diaz did not play in Liverpool’s 5-0 victory over Stoke City in a behind-closed-doors friendly but has travelled with the squad to Asia for the pre-season tour.

Speaking on his future while on international duty last month, Diaz said: “I’m very, very happy in Liverpool. From day one, they’ve made me feel really welcome. Right now we’re in contact with them because we’re speaking with [other] clubs. It’s normal, the market is open, and we’re trying to sort out what’s best for us.

“I am just waiting to see what happens. If Liverpool doesn’t make a good offer, I still have two years left with them, I would be happy and content to stay there. And that’s it, everything depends on them obviously, it’s up to me to decide what’s best for us and the future.”