Liverpool are reportedly set to make a formal offer to Newcastle United for Alexander Isak.

Newcastle United are preparing an offer for a striker amid Liverpool’s interest in Alexander Isak.

Talk of Isak swapping St James’ Park for the Premier League champions has accelerated over recent days. The striker has not travelled with Newcastle to their pre-season tour in Asia after Liverpool informed the Magpies of their willingness to purchase Isak this summer.

Eddie Howe’s side have said that the Sweden international has a thigh injury despite scans coming back clear. Isak was spotted training on his own earlier this week.

Isak ‘furious’ at Newcastle decision

Despite Liverpool signing Hugo Ekitike for up to £79 million, they are still keen to sign the Magpies’ talisman after he scored 27 goals last season. Although Newcastle have been reluctant to sell, with the 25-year-old having three years remaining on his Toon contract, it is reported by the Daily Mail that he has informed the club’s hierarchy that he wants to leave - and Liverpool are poised to make an offer.

It is suggested that Isak was left ‘furious’ last season when he was denied entering talks over a new contract by former sporting director Paul Mitchell. At that stage, Isak had four years on his deal and was among the top earners at Newcastle. He was told ‘the salary he wanted, and expected, would not be forthcoming’ with recent reports claiming the former Real Sociedad centre-forward is demanding £300,000 per week.

With Liverpool readying a formal approach, the Magpies - who have qualified for the Champions League and beat the Reds 2-1 in last campaign’s Carabao Cup final - will have a decision to make.

Newcastle identify replacement

Howe’s outfit are already trying to sign Yoanne Wissa from Brentford. Newcastle have been keen to add depth to their striking options regardless, having failed in their pursuit of Liam Delap, Joao Pedro and then Ekitike after having bids rejected.

And it appears that the Magpies are lining up Isak’s replacement. There are a dearth of top marksmen left available on the market, but they have turned to Benjamin Sesko of Red Bull Leipzig. The Slovenia international scored 21 goals in the 2024-25 season and Newcastle ‘want to go big’ according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

He posted on X: “Understand Newcastle are ready to present their project to Benjamin Šeško as they want to go big! Proposal to the player also being prepared as #NUFC see Šeško as ideal striker in case Isak leaves, as he wants to. As revealed earlier, Newcastle are very keen on Šeško.”

Isak was also left out of Newcastle’s squad for a 4-0 loss against Celtic in pre-season last weekend. Speaking on the decision, Toon boss Howe said: "I think it's difficult for me to give 100% clarity on any player," said Howe after the disappointing loss at Celtic Park. "I'd never sit here and do that because it's football and you never know what can happen.

"But Alex is happy at Newcastle. He loves the players he plays with, the staff, the team and I've never had any issue with him. I'm confident he's going to be here at the start of the season."