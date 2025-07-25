Liverpool boss Arne Slot wants Newcastle United star Alexander Isak this summer | Getty Images

Liverpool are still in the market for further reinforcements after signing Hugo Ekitike earlier this week

Liverpool are not finished in the transfer market despite completing a deal for Hugo Ekitike this week to take their summer spending over £250m.

Liverpool are not finished in the transfer market despite completing a deal for Hugo Ekitike this week to take their summer spending over £250m.

The Reds have secured moves for Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, Florian Wirtz and Ekitike. They have sold Caoimhin Kelleher to Brentford and Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen to offset some of their rather-unprecedented spending.

The club also secured £10m from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s move to Real Madrid, as the Spanish club wanted to get the defender on board for the Club World Cup.

But, the Reds are far from done. A bombshell reveal from the Daily Mail on Thursday revealed that Alexander Isak had told Newcastle United he wanted to explore a transfer away from St James’ Park.

That came just over a week after Liverpool had approached the Magpies to express their interest in Isak and outline their willingness to do business for the Sweden international. Liverpool are willing to pay £120m but Newcastle’s valuation is set at £150m.

Fabrizio Romano reveals Liverpool are ‘working on’ Alexander Isak deal

Despite signing Ekitike, Liverpool are still interested in a move for Isak. That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who said on X: “Understand Alexander Isak remains a target for Liverpool even after signing Ekitike… but depends on Newcastle.

“If Newcastle open doors to an exit and Liverpool sell Diaz, they can bid after direct contact made 10 days ago. Isak, not in concrete talks with Al Hilal so far.”

Diaz has been strongly linked with Bayern Munich, who have made two bids for the Colombian.

Arsenal have been linked with Isak in the past but are on the verge of a deal for Viktor Gyokeres. In a later update, Romano revealed Chelsea were not in the market for Isak amid reported links and the transfer journalist revealed Liverpool remain the club who are ‘working on’ a deal for the star.

He said on X: “Chelsea not actively working on Alexander Isak deal and no interest in proceeding despite reports. Chelsea very happy with their strikers and fully focused on Xavi Simons and Jorrel Hato deals now. The club working on Isak deal was, is and remains Liverpool.”

Alexander Isak described as top-class by Michael Owen

One player who has donned the shirts of both Liverpool and Newcastle is Michael Owen, who said of Isak earlier in the season: "It is a lovely feeling for a striker. He is top class in every way. He oozes class. He is seriously good and Newcastle have done well to get him, develop him and feed him.

“He could walk into any team in the Premier League in that position."

Jamie Carragher is also a big fan of the star, who has established himself as one of the top strikers in world football. Speaking back in December, Carragher said: "He is the best striker in the Premier League right now, and he is, I don't think it's actually close right now, I think he's the real standout.

"He's not just a goalscorer, you're seeing some of his touches, and I can never forget the first time I saw him play live.

"It was a couple of years ago, maybe two or three years ago at Anfield, very early on in the season, he scored a goal, he ran through, and the thing about him is, when he's got a chance to score or he's got to finish, he's one of those strikers you never expect him to miss, he's always got that coolness in front of goal."