Liverpool have been linked with several strikers with one of them hailed as being as good as there is, and it isn’t Alexander Isak.

There is a striker merry-go-round in Europe this summer with a host of top goalscorers potentially on the move and Liverpool linked with most of them.

Starting closer to Anfield, and it looks increasingly likely that Darwin Nunez will leave with Napoli strong contenders for his signature as well as interest from Saudi Arabia refusing to go away.

A big money move for Alexander Isak might prove to be too expensive whilst Victor Osimhen has been mentioned as a possible target for almost every Premier League side who can afford him.

When Liverpool target Julian Alvarez named as one of world’s best

The move that ticks the most boxes for Liverpool is one for Julian Alvarez who has been confirmed as a target by none other than Diego Simeone. Valued at around £82m, the Argentina striker has as impressive a CV as anyone still playing outside of a well-known veteran or two.

When Alvarez left Man City, Brazilian journalist Gustavo Hofman of ESPN hailed it as a massive coup for Atletico and Simeone telling Into the Calderon: “Taking Julián Alvarez from Manchester City and bringing him to La Liga is very significant.

“It demonstrates the strength of Spanish clubs and the Spanish league, and especially that of Atlético Madrid, which not only has the money for the transfer but also the ability to convince a player like Alvarez, who is from the Argentina national team and was at Manchester City, to join Atlético’s project. So, this is a signing with a huge impact.

“As for the player, he is one of the best forwards in world football, with very high technical quality, and came at Diego Simeone’s request, to a team that already has Argentine players like Correa, de Paul, and Molina. So, he arrives in an environment very favorable for an Argentine player abroad.”

In terms of fees, there isn’t much between the names being spoken about but Ekitike’s £85m price tag doesn’t hold up compared to that of Alvarez when their respective careers are put side by side.

Could Liverpool pull off an audacious swap deal for Alvarez?

It is also the sort of fee that Liverpool paid for Darwin Nunez, however, they are willing to accept less for the frustrating Uruguay international. A swap deal had been mooted involving Nunez and Alvarez given Atletico’s reported interest in the Reds’ striker, however, this has since been ruled out by Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer window has only just opened, there is though, a feeling that the striker saga is going to be one that rolls on throughout the summer. Because of the money spent so far, Slot will be marking time until Nunez can be sold and it could be frustrating watching potential options sign for other teams.

With nothing concrete, it looks like Liverpool have spoken to several players and their representatives so that when the moment comes that a deal can be struck, the finer details have already been agreed in principle. It’s not uncommon for clubs to agree terms with multiple players for one position before only signing one.

Liverpool will have a new No.9 next season, who that is going to be isn’t any clearer, yet, although Alvarez’s name should be at the top of the list.