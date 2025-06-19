Liverpool boss Arne Slot is looking to seriously bolster his squad this summer | Getty Images

Liverpool have already broken their transfer record this summer and could do it again

Liverpool are said to be prepared to break their transfer record for a second time this summer as they retain an interest in Newcastle United star Alexander Isak.

The Reds are set to welcome Florian Wirtz to Anfield in the coming days with a medical scheduled for Friday before the German is officially announced as a Liverpool player. A deal worth up to £116m has been agreed with Bayer Leverkusen. £100m of that is an up front fee, with a further £16m in add-ons which could make it a British record transfer.

Arne Slot has already added Jeremie Frimpong to his squad with the Reds also closing in on a deal for Milos Kerkez. However, with player exits still very possible - the club’s summer spending could continue.

Darwin Nunez has been linked with an exit as Serie A side Napoli hold a strong interest along with clubs from the Saudi Pro League. The Uruguayan will need to be replaced if he leaves Merseyside as expected this summer.

Liverpool not giving up Alexander Isak pursuit

Give Me Sport has reported that Liverpool are prepared to “lodge a big-money bid” for Isak. The Reds are said to be ready to offer £100m plus add-ons in a deal that would surpass the total £116m agreement they have with Leverkusen for Wirtz.

Isak is under contract at St James’ Park for another three years and with the Magpies also qualifying for the Champions League - they are under little pressure to sell the Sweden international who is their prize asset.

The striker is one of the most deadly goal-scorers in the Premier League and has long been identified as the club’s ‘dream’ target this summer. Newcastle’s asking price and unwillingness to sell will be the biggest stumbling blocks to a potential transfer. The report goes on to add that it would take £150m for the Magpies to agree a sale. However, Liverpool are “willing” to spend big if they feel Isak is available for the right price.

Gary Neville believes Alexander Isak all-round game makes him better than Erling Haaland

Speaking about the striker midway through last season after he scored eight goals in six games, former Manchester United defender Gary Neville said: "I think he is the best striker at this moment in time in the country, purely because I watch Erling Haaland a lot who is a world-class striker but his overall play is nowhere near Isak's level at this moment in time.”

Jamie Carragher echoed those sentiments, saying: "He is the best striker in the Premier League right now, and he is, I don't think it's actually close right now, I think he's the real standout.

"He's not just a goalscorer, you're seeing some of his touches, and I can never forget the first time I saw him play live.

"It was a couple of years ago, maybe two or three years ago at Anfield, very early on in the season, he scored a goal, he ran through, and the thing about him is, when he's got a chance to score or he's got to finish, he's one of those strikers you never expect him to miss, he's always got that coolness in front of goal."