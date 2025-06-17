Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield on May 25, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Getty Images

One Liverpool star has received a number of proposals to leave Anfield this summer

While most of the focus on Liverpool’s transfer business has been on potential arrivals - there are a number of players poised to leave Anfield this summer.

Some stars have already left, as Trent Alexander-Arnold rejected new contract offers from his boyhood club to sign for Real Madrid while Caoimhin Kelleher was sold to Brentford after making it clear he wanted regular football - something he would have to wait for at Anfield as Alisson Becker remains Arne Slot’s number one.

Several other players could leave, with The Athletic reporting the Reds are open to offers for the likes of Darwin Nunez, Federico Chiesa and Jarrell Quansah while Harvery Elliott and Ben Doak are some other squad members linked with departures.

It was revealed to Liverpool World that Nunez’s representatives have held talks with Serie A side Napoli about a possible switch to Naples while the Uruguayan is open to a move to the Serie A champions.

Fabrizio Romano claims Darwin Nunez has a number of offers to leave Anfield

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has also reported on Napoli’s talks with Nunez but went on to add the striker in fact has several offers from other clubs to leave Liverpool this summer. He reported on X: “Nunez has also proposals from Saudi Pro League and more European clubs.”

AC Milan have previously been named as a potential suitor for Nunez along with Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League while Al Nassr made offers to sign him in January but the Reds opted against selling him in the middle of the title race.

The update from Romano suggests there are a number of offers on the table for Nunez, who cost an initial £64m when he joined the Reds back in 2022. The deal was worth up to £85m with add-ons but it is not clear how many of those have been met.

Reports earlier in the season from Portugal suggested Nunez’s lack of starts in the final weeks of the season were to avoid triggering a further £4.3m add on related to starts in the Premier League and Champions League.

The Daily Mail reported last week that Liverpool value Nunez in excess of £70m.

Widespread Darwin Nunez interest could help Liverpool land big sale

With a number of clubs credited with an interest in the 25-year-old, there is the potential for the price to be driven up for the striker if a bidding war ensues. He scored seven goals and provided seven assists in 47 games for the Reds last campaign.

Since joined the Merseyside outfit, he has scored 40 goals and provided 26 assists in 143 games. He has stepped up in some key moments during his Anfield career but poor finishing and poor decision making has crept into his game far too often and Slot now appears ready to move on.

Liverpool have signed Jeremie Frimpong and are closing in on deals for Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez. They could add a striker to their ranks before the window shuts but they will likely need to sell Nunez and some other players to afford a deal for a new centre forward. Nunez is certainly not short of options but it remains to be seen what the striker’s preference is and if Liverpool’s asking price can be met.