Liverpool boss Arne Slot wants Newcastle United star Alexander Isak this summer | Getty Images

Liverpool want to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle United this summer

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After smashing their transfer record to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen last month, Liverpool are ready to strike another club-record deal in pursuit of Alexander Isak.

David Ornstein of The Athletic dropped the bombshell transfer update on Tuesday afternoon, revealing the Reds had approached the Magpies about Isak and indicated their willingness to do business at around £120m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool agreed a total package of £116m to sign Wirtz last month, with £100m up front. Isak is valued at around £150m by Newcastle and has three years remaining on his contract with the St James’ Park outfit.

Eddie Howe’s side are in a strong position to keep hold of their prize asset this summer and qualifying for the Champions League will also make it easier for Newcastle as they hope to retain the Sweden international.

Fabrizio Romano gives Alexander Isak update

In his Wednesday morning Give Me Sport newsletter, which is emailed to subscribers, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano was asked how Isak had reacted to Liverpool’s approach - and he provided a key piece of information that could prove to be a major advantage to the Reds in the the battle for his signature.

Romano said: “Liverpool feel Isak is open to the move, but this story completely depends on the clubs, and especially on Newcastle’s decision.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isak being open to an Anfield switch changes the picture of the potential transfer. While Romano has insisted the move will depend on Newcastle’s decision, modern-day footballers still have plenty of power when it comes to forcing transfer moves.

Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, for example, has threatened to go on strike and not turn up for pre-season training in order to get his move to Arsenal, with the Gunners reportedly close to a deal for the striker.

Alexander Isak stance could change entire transfer picture for Liverpool

Signing Isak will not come easily or cheaply for Liverpool. Newcastle are understandably eager to hold onto a player widely regarded as one of the best strikers in the world and want to give him a new deal. The Telegraph has reported that Newcastle have sent a clear ‘not for sale’ message to the Anfield transfer bosses but have noted: “The suspicion is they would not have made an approach if they had not been encouraged to do so.”

They go on to add that Newcastle believe the public approach from Liverpool has been designed to unsettle the player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Isak makes it clear he wants to leave, the Magpies could well be forced to sell - or at least come to the negogating table.

Keeping an unhappy player is largely unproductive for all parties and this summer is the best chance the Magpies have to pocket £120m plus for Isak. Come next summer he will only have two years left on his contract, providing he does not agree new terms, and it will be easier for Liverpool and other clubs to try and make a swoop.

If, as indicated by Fabrizio Romano, Isak is open to a move and if the suggestion by the Times that the Reds have felt encouraged to make an approach - the ball could soon by in Liverpool’s court as they try and sign a player who has long been described as their dream target this summer. And all of a sudden it is disadvantage Newcastle and advantage Liverpool.