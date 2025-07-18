Liverpool manager Arne Slot is looking to move some players on this summer | Getty Images

Liverpool are keen to add more players to their squad this summer

Liverpool are looking to move quickly to wrap up their next summer transfer as they target a new striker ahead of the new campaign.

The Reds kick off the defence of their Premier League title against Bournemouth at Anfield on Friday, August 15. Alexander Isak is the club’s dream target for the number nine role and an approach was made to Newcastle United earlier this week but a deal looks unlikely as the Magpies do not want to sell.

Liverpool have now turned to Newcastle’s top striker target Hugo Ekitike and have already submitted a bid for the player, who is said to be keen to move to Anfield. The player has a release clause of £86m in his Eintracht Frankfurt contract but it might be possible to do business below that figure.

The Anfield outfit indicated they would be wiling to pay £120m for Isak so have the funds ready to sign Ekitike.

Six year contract agreed between Liverpool and Hugo Ekitike

With it reported Ekitike wants to make the move to Anfield, Give Me Sport have now claimed a six-year contract has been agreed between the player and the Merseyside outfit. The Reds have handed five-year deals to their other new signings this summer.

The clubs are now working to come to an agreement on a deal worth in excess of £70m with a verbal offer made. Newcastle are completely out of the race for the striker and have turned to other targets.

Manchester City signed Omar Marmoush from Frankfurt for £59m, with the German club slightly dropping their asking price back in January. The report from Give Me Sport adds that Frankfurt could be happy with an offer of between £75m to £80m for Ekitike provided the structure of the deal is right.

Ekitike scored 22 goals and provided 12 assists in all competitions last season but did have the worst xG conversion rate in the Bundesliga.

Hugo Ekitike has ‘a lot of potential’

Speaking about the player after Frankfurt beat Ajax in the Europa League earlier this season, 2010 Inter Milan treble winner Wesley Sneijder said he felt the striker had a lot of potential.

He said: “I might say something really crazy, but I’ll say it anyway: I think he’s a mix between Neymar and [Kylian] Mbappé. I sincerely think so.”

“He has the grace of Neymar, but also the movements of Mbappé. To suddenly accelerate, that’s something that Mbappé also has. And he’s only 22 years old. There’s really a lot of potential in this boy.”