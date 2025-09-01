Liverpool boss Arne Slot wants Newcastle United star Alexander Isak this summer | Getty Images

Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign one of their chief targets with a medical poised to happen on Monday

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have reached ‘total agreement’ to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle United, according to a number of reports.

The Reds made a bid of £110m earlier in the transfer window but saw it rejected by the Magpies. They first expressed an interest in Isak back in July but Newcastle have been resistant about doing business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Isak has publicly made clear his desire to leave the St James’ Park club and with Nick Woltemade signed in a club-record deal by the Magpies - signing Isak has proven feasible for the Reds.

Liverpool agreed £125m deal for Alexander Isak as six-year contract to be signed

Fabrizio Romano has reported on the move, as he gave Isak’s transfer to Liverpool the “here we go” treatment. And added: “Isak, on his way today [Monday] for medical tests as new Liverpool player after long term deal agreed months ago. It was always ONLY Liverpool for Isak.”

Meanwhile David Ornstein also reported the deal was agreed, as he said: “Newcastle United reach total agreement with Liverpool to sell Alexander Isak. Deal for 25yo striker worth £130m to NUFC with solidarity, £125m cost to LFC. Medical to be done on Monday before Deadline Day switch for Sweden international.”

Paul Joyce of The Times also reported the cost of the transfer was £125m, as he said on X: “Liverpool and Newcastle United agree Alexander Isak deal at £125 million. Player expected to sign six year contract.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Personal terms have not been an issue for the Reds, with Isak determined to make the move to Anfield this summer while no other clubs have expressed as strong an interest as the Reds.

Liverpool bring down Newcastle asking price

Newcastle had demanded £150m for Isak at the start of the summer but the player’s clear desire to leave has likely helped bring the price down. It is still a British record transfer as it surpasses the £115m that Chelsea paid for Moises Caicedo back in 2023.

It is the second time this summer that Liverpool have broken their own transfer record after they signed Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen for an initial £100m in a deal that could be worth £116m if all add-ons are met.

Isak has not played for Newcastle this season over his anger at what claimed have been broken promises from the club. Speaking before Liverpool beat Arsenal 1-0 on Sunday, former Reds defender Jamie Carragher said: "I think it’s better for Newcastle that (Liverpool) get Isak in as well. He’s ruined their first three games of the season. I was doing the Newcastle game yesterday and they didn’t look like scoring a goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’ve played really well as well in the first three games, not so much yesterday, but in the first two, and they deserve more points than they’ve probably got, but they haven’t got anyone up top.

“Just get Isak out the club, get your money! Obviously, it looks like he’s going to come to Liverpool.”