Liverpool have been handed a huge boost in their pursuit of Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak

Liverpool get their Premier League campaign underway on Friday night as the reigning champions host Bournemouth at Anfield to kick off the defence of their title.

The Reds started the 2025-26 season with a defeat to Crystal Palace in the Community Shield final as the Eagles triumphed on penalties after a 2-2 draw in normal time. A number of the Merseyside outfit’s new signings made their debuts.

Hugo Ekitike scored after just four minutes in his first game after being assisted by club record arrival Florian Wirtz. Jeremie Frimpong also scored on his first appearance for Liverpool.

However, Palace twice came from behind to draw level and clinched victory on penalties. Liverpool lacked some cutting edge once Ekitike went off on Sunday at Wembley and they remain on the market for a new forward having sold Darwin Nunez to Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

In a fresh update in their pursuit of Alexander Isak, David Ornstein of The Athletic has made a bombshell revelation that significantly bolsters Liverpool’s hopes of signing the Sweden international.

According to Ornstein, Isak “regards his career at St James’s Park as finished and has no desire to reintegrate into the squad.”

Manager Eddie Howe admitted last week it was unlikely the striker would feature in the season opener against Aston Villa this weekend. Isak is “adamant” he will not play for Newcastle again.

Isak was told last summer he would not be offered a new contract and the report says he then “made clear” the 2024-25 season would be his final one on Tyneside after being snubbed of the chance to agree a new deal. Ornstein does note that some at Newcastle deny such an indication was made and the player was said to be happy to discuss fresh terms at the end of the campaign.

Liverpool have made a £110m bid that was rejected. Newcastle could sell the player if the Reds make an offer closer to the £150m valuation they have put on the player and if they can replace him with a new striker.

Ornstein says Liverpool’s “interest remains firm, and Isak is focused on a move to Anfield.”

What Eddie Howe has said on Alexander Isak future

While Isak is said to view his time with Newcastle over, he still has three years remaining on his deal and in a World Cup year may be forced to reintegrate himself with the Magpies if a deal is not done with Liverpool.

"I think everything is in play," Howe said on Isak’s future over the weekend.

"I've said many times he is contracted to us. He is our player. The club make the decision on his future.

"I don't know what that will be. Of course I have a preferred outcome. I want the best and the strongest squad possible, but I also want players that really want to play for this football club."

The saga is threatening to rumble on late into the window. Liverpool make the trip to St James’ Park on Monday, August 25 in their second outing of the season with the situation surrounding Isak likely to create a volatile atmosphere under the lights.