Liverpool have agreed their latest transfer exit as they raise more funds for player sales

Liverpool’s transfer business is showing no signs of slowing down with the Reds agreeing their latest exit on Wednesday night.

Luis Diaz left the club last week in a £65m deal to join Bayern Munich while Tyler Morton departed this week as he made the move to Ligue 1 side Lyon for £8.7m. Those deals follow the exits of Caoimhín Kelleher, Jarell Quansah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Nat Phillips earlier in the window.

The Reds have spent around £250m on new players this summer in a major squad overhaul under Arne Slot. They kick off their competitive campaign this weekend as they face Crystal Palace in the Community Shield at Wembley.

Several of the club’s new signings will make their competitive debuts in London before the Premier League campaign gets underway on Friday, August 15 at home to Bournemouth.

Darwin Nunez Liverpool exit agreed

One player who will not be involved this weekend or against Bournemouth is striker Darwin Nunez, who has agreed a three-year deal to join Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal.

Providing the news, transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano said: “Darwin Núñez to Al Hilal, here we go! Verbal agreement has been completed between all parties.

“€53m (£46m) plus add-ons to Liverpool as revealed today, three-year deal for Núñez. Núñez said yes and Inzaghi only wanted him. Medical next. Exclusive story, confirmed.”

Nunez joined the Reds back in 2022 in a deal worth up to £85m from Benfica. The initial fee was £64.5m with the rest in add-ons but not all of the additional payments were triggered. He scored 40 goals for the club and provided 26 assists in 143 appearances.

The Uruguayan striker had some stand-out moments at Anfield, with memorable late goals in wins over Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and most recently last season a late double at Brentford on the way to the Premier League title.

However, his time was also plagued by inconsistency in front of goal with the Reds now opting to cash in on the 26-year-old, who has three years to run on his Anfield contract.

Liverpool total transfer exits pushed to £171m

Nunez’s £46m exit pushes the Reds’ total funds from transfer exits to £171m for this summer. The cost of their incomings is around £268m, meaning that the net spend this summer is less than £100m.

The Reds have done an impressive job of balancing the books, and could raise further funds if the likes of Harvey Elliott moves on this summer amid links to RB Leipzig. Nunez had been the subject of interest from Atletico Madrid and Napoli earlier in the summer while AC Milan made a late approach this week to try and get a deal done amid the interest from Al-Hilal. Nunez had featured heavily in the club’s pre-season, with five goals for the Reds.

His exit could open the door for the club to still sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle United. The Magpies missed out on Benjamin Sesko as a potential replacement for Isak but are now looking at alternate targets.