Liverpool have been awarded a favourable Europa League group after the draw was conducted today.

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is set to face his own brother in the Europa League after the draw was finalised for the 2023/24 season.

The Reds will compete in the competition for the first time since the 2015/16 season in what was Jurgen Klopp’s first campaign in charge of the club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This time round, they enter as one of the favourites and will compete alongside fellow Premier League clubs West Ham and Brighton.

Drawn in Group E, they will face off against the Austrian side Linzer Athletik-Sport-Klub (LASK) Belgium’s Royale Union Saint-Gilloise (Union SG) and France’s Toulouse, with the first fixture set to kick off on Thursdays from September 21.

However, Mac Allister will be relishing the draw more than others, as he is set to face off against Kevin Mac Allister, who plays for Union SG and their official social media account were quick to issue a four-word message to the Liverpool star.

The tweet read: ‘A message from @KMacallister30 to his brother: “See you soon, bro!”’

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both brothers came through Argentinos Juniors as youth players, and both went onto play for the first team for the first time in 2016.

Whereas Alexis left after three years to join Brighton in 2019, his brother went onto play 157 times before departing this summer for the Belgium side.

It will be a first Europa League appearance for both players and it will certainly be a proud moment for the Mac Allister family.

The World Cup winner has enjoyed a good start to his Liverpool career having settled into Klopp’s side effortlessly in midfield, playing in every game so far this season.