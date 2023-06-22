The summer arrival posted some strong numbers compared to his new teammates at Anfield.

Liverpool’s first summer signing, Alexis Mac Allister, is set to play a key role under Jurgen Klopp next season, but how does his style and attributes compare with his teammates?

Mac Allister showed a wide array of skills last season for Brighton, as he played an integral role in their sixth-place finish and subsequent Europa League qualification. Playing across midfield, he showed he possesses an all-round game that will boost Klopp’s options next season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Of all the players in the Premier League to feature for over 1,000+ minutes, Mac Allister was the only one to average 2+ shots (2.68), 2+ tackles (2.18) and 50+ passes (56.2) per 90 minutes. Those numbers illustrate exactly why he should thrive at Anfield.

In light of this, we’ve looked at the key statistics from Bonuscodebets and Opta for Mac Allister from the 2022/23 campaign to see how he compares to the likes of Jordan Henderson, Thiago, James Milner, Fabinho and Harvey Elliott to determine what he’ll bring to Liverpool’s midfield.

Key Attacking Stats

The Argentinian scored 10 times in the league, whilst also assisting twice. Goals from midfield has been a real issue for Klopp since he arrived at the club, but, typically, his midfielders are tasked with pressing intensly, working hard and recycling possession, therefore a lack of goals is not always an issue.

Despite that, Mac Allister betters the other Liverpool midfielders from an attacking standpoint, ranking first for: Goals per 90 minutes 0.3, Expected Goals per 90 (0.4), Shots per 90 (2.5) and Shots on Target per 90 (1).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mac Allister would give them an added dimension in terms of a threat from midfield, similar to what we saw from Curtis Jones in the back-end of last season.

Creatively, he only trailed Elliott (1.5) in terms chances created (1.4) and he also ranked first for fouls won per game (1.8) and joint-first for dribbles per game (2).

Key Defensive Stats

Off-the-ball, Mac Allister’s work-rate is impressive and he’s a midfielder that isn’t afraid of confrontation; he ranks as second in both duels won per game (6) and duels won percentage (56.70%) - bettered only by Thiago, who is underrated defensively.

Key Passing Stats

Mac Allister’s passing in the final third is the most eye-catching stat. He boasts the best passing accuracy in the opposition final third at 78.50% per 90. That means he is often incisive and reliable when it comes to passing near the opponents box - something that will be key given Liverpool’s tendancy to dominate possession against most sides.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also ranks high (second) for passing accuracy in the opponents half with 83.80% per 90 and passing accuracy overall (third behind Fabinho and Thiago) with (87.20%) which shows he is capable of keeping the ball and using it effectively.

Although, it must be said that Mac Allister amassed 55.2 passes per game which was less than Thiago (72.4), Henderson (64.9) and Fabinho (60.3). But his numbers could rise given how Liverpool usually dominate possession.

Summary