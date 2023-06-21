Trent Alexander-Arnold suits ‘hybrid-role’ rather than midfield for Liverpool

We can all agree that Trent Alexander-Arnold is thriving right now for both club and country following Jurgen Klopp’s tactical tweak at the back-end of last season.

The move saw him take-up an inverted right-back position which has allowed him to be more central when in possession, which works two-fold: it allows him to affect the game from a central and right-side position, whilst also adding that extra body in midfield to guard against counter-attacks. Of course, this has meant more exposure in midfield for the 24-year-old, but Gareth Southgate took it one step further in England’s two recent internationals, as he started in a midfield three alongside Declan Rice and Jordan Henderson. He scored once and provided two assists across those two games and it’s led people to ponder the question, is he better suited at right-back or midfield?

It’s something that has been commented on by Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher recently, who believes there is a question mark about the defender’s future in either position, and which is best suited for him and the team he’s in.

“I think he [Alexander-Arnold] has given them something in the last couple of games. Yes, the opposition is not the type of opposition that England will be playing next summer when they’re trying to win the European Championships.” He said when speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live. “I think it just opens up another discussion in terms of how it affects his Liverpool position. He’s almost played a hybrid role of full-back and central midfield and he excels in central midfield, it’s just whether he stays there.”

Looking at his overall touches when comparing both roles, the statistics have proven that he enjoyed far more touches across his games for Liverpool as an inverted defender, rather than in midfield for his country. More touches equate to more control of the game and with his incredible passing range, it means he can be at his creative best.

For example, his touches against North Macedonia totalled 68 whilst he managed 81 against Malta. Comparing that to his Liverpool figures, they show 107 against Tottenham, 153 vs Leeds, 125 vs Leicester City and 125 vs Fulham. Although, it could be argued that playing in midfield allows him to get into advanced positions on a more regular basis, but he experiences fewer touches as a result - that’s the trade-off between the two roles and there’s also the fact that we are yet to see him in midfield against a top-class outfit.

However, it must be said that Liverpool and England play different styles and international football clearly differs to that of club football. Also not forgetting the fact that he’s played far more in that inverted position than in midfield and the opposition he faced with England, with no disrespect, wasn’t the strongest.