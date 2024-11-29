Liverpool transfer rumours: The Brazilian has been out of action for the past month and questions have arisen over his future.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alisson Becker has spoken out on his Liverpool future amid the form of back-up keeper Caoimhin Kelleher and the incoming Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The Brazilian has endured a frustrating time with injuries since the start of the last season, missing 29 games for club and country. Currently, he’s been out of action since October 5, with a hamstring injury condemning him to the side-lines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his place, Liverpool’s no2 Kelleher has been in fantastic form at both club and international level. A penalty save against Kylian Mbappe was the headline moment from their mid-week win over Real Madrid but he has been consistent between the sticks, managing a 74% save success so far in the league and a positive expected saves figure of 1.0.

While many would welcome the Irishman staying, the signing and incoming arrival of Mamardashvili next summer has complicated matters. The Georgian is hell-bent on being the no1 starter, which puts both Alisson and Kelleher’s future up in the air.

And the Brazil no1 has finally been asked about such a topic, hinting that he would welcome a return to his home country in the future. "I watch all the Internacional games. I have a contract with Liverpool for another three years. The future isn't definite for anyone, but within football, I hope to fulfil my contract in England, after that... I'm open (to returning)." He told the Internacional TimeLine.

Loading....

With 271 games under his belt, Alisson has become a Liverpool legend and is regarded as one of the club’s best ever keepers. Signed from Roma in 2018, his arrival helped to thrust Jurgen Klopp’s side into title winners rather than top four contenders. Contracted until 2027, it is hard to fathom what could happen at the end of the season with Mamardashvili and Kelleher. The incoming arrival could spend another year on loan to accommodate another year for Alisson, but only time will tell how this one plays out.