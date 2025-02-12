Everton will host Liverpool at Goodison Park for the final time this evening.

Everton and Liverpool are just hours away from a significant moment in the history of the Merseyside Derby. Tonight, fans will file through the turnstiles for the last ever derby at Goodison Park, before the Toffees officially move to their new home.

Everton will be looking to make it a result to remember as they sign off the end of an era. There is also the matter of denying Liverpool the chance to further extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Ahead of this evening’s rescheduled clash, the Reds are six points clear of closest title rivals Arsenal. A win at Goodison will give Arne Slot’s side a superb nine-point lead ahead of this weekend’s fixtures.

David Moyes and co also have a big opportunity to rapidly climb the table. If Everton can pick up a win, they could potentially move up into 13th place, ahead of Manchester United and 12 points clear of the bottom three.

Fans and neutrals alike can expect a gritty showdown between the two Merseyside rivals. The final meeting at Goodison Park will definitely bring the noise from the home crowd and we can expect to see plenty of action.

No fixture has seen more red cards than the Merseyside Derby in the history of the Premier League. With an impressive 23 players sent off since April 1997, Everton and Liverpool edge out the rest of the rivalries. Let’s take a look at every red card shown in the derby since the Premier League was founded.

All Merseyside Derby red cards shown in the Premier League

16th April 1997: Everton 1-1 Liverpool

Players sent off: David Unsworth (Everton), Robbie Fowler (Liverpool)

27th September 1999: Liverpool 0-1 Everton

Players sent off: Francis Jeffers (Everton), Sander Westerveld, Steven Gerrard (Liverpool)

29th October 2000: Liverpool 3-1 Everton

Players sent off: Thomas Gravesen (Everton)

16th April 2001: Everton 2-3 Liverpool

Players sent off: Igor Biscan (Liverpool)

19th April 2003: Everton 1-2 Liverpool

Players sent off: David Weir, Gary Naysmith (Everton)

20th March 2005: Liverpool 2-1 Everton

Players sent off: Milan Baros (Liverpool)

28th December 2005: Everton 1-3 Liverpool

Players sent off: Phil Neville, Mikel Arteta (Everton)

25th March 2006: Liverpool 3-1 Everton

Players sent off: Andy van der Meyde (Everton), Steven Gerrard (Liverpool)

20th October 2007: Everton 1-2 Liverpool

Players sent off: Tony Hibbert, Phil Neville (Everton)

27th September 2008: Everton 0-2 Liverpool

Players sent off: Tim Cahill (Everton)

6th February 2010: Liverpool 1-0 Everton

Players sent off: Steven Pienaar (Everton), Sotirios Kyrgiakos (Liverpool)

1st October 2011: Everton 0-2 Liverpool

Players sent off: Jack Rodwell (Everton)

20th April 2016: Liverpool 4-0 Everton

Players sent off: Ramiro Funes Mori (Everton)

17th October 2020: Everton 2-2 Liverpool

Players sent off: Richarlison (Everton)

21st October 2023: Liverpool 2-0 Everton

Players sent off: Ashley Young (Everton)

More Everton vs Liverpool stats

As well as holding the record for most red cards shown, the Merseyside Derby is the most 0-0 drawn fixture in the Premier League, with a goalless result cropping on 12 occasions.

However, Liverpool’s late efforts against their closest rivals have seen them score more 90th-minute winners against Everton (5) than any other Premier League club.

Everton handed Liverpool a wounding 2-0 defeat last time the two sides played, ending the Reds’ 12-game unbeaten away run against the Toffees. Liverpool have not lost consecutive Goodison Park fixtures since a run of three between 1992 and 1994.

This will be Slot’s first encounter of Liverpool since arriving at Anfield, and he has the chance to mark a significant milestone. As Liverpool have won 99 matches against Everton in all competitions, a 100th win tonight will be just the fifth time an English league side has beaten another on 100 occasions since the formation of the Football League in 1888.