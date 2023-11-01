Andre to Liverpool: Brazilian midfielder speaks out on transfer interest

The Brazilian midfielder was linked with a move to Liverpool during the summer.

Liverpool’s interest in Andre Trindade remains and he has addressed the interest during the summer transfer window.

Andre, 22, was a target in the summer as Jurgen Klopp looked to refresh his midfield after an exodus that saw five players leave from their engine room.

The transfer was a difficult one to pursue, given that Fluminense were bidding to progress to the latter stages of Copa Libertadores – South America’s equivalent of the Champions League.

As it stands, Andre is preparing to face off against Boca Juniors this Saturday as he aims to help his side earn the trophy for the first time in their history. But, in the build-up, he has spoken out on a potential future move to Europe, which could come in January.

Speaking in an interview with CONMEBOL Libertadores, as quoted by The Mirror, ahead of Saturday’s showpiece event, Andre said: “In this past window I didn’t talk about [a transfer exit], the first time I’m going to talk in more depth will be now. It really was an irrefutable proposal from the club that plays in a big league.

“I think every player one day dreams of playing for a big club in Europe, in a big league. But I decided to keep my word because when the January window closed, [Fernando] Diniz (Fluminense manager) arrived and told me that he wanted me here until the end of the year. We didn’t know that a proposal of that amount would arrive and I told him that, regardless of what happened, I would be there until the end of the season.

“It ended up passing and arriving in the middle of the year, we were still in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. It was a very difficult decision to make. I think if I had accepted this proposal, I don’t know if I would have felt 100% comfortable because I had already agreed with Diniz.

“He really values his word, his honesty. I know that when we do the right things, good things always happen. And in January he told me that without a doubt, if I stayed I would gamble and my value would increase.”

With Liverpool looking fairly stacked in midfield with Curtis Jones, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai, Harvey Elliott, Wataru Endo, Thiago and Stefan Bajcetic, it’s unclear if the Reds will move for another midfielder.