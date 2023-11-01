The former Liverpool forward will reportedly link-up with it’s current striker at international level.

Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez is reportedly set to be recalled to the international squad for Uruguay at 36-years-old.

Suarez, who now plays for Gremio in Brazil’s Serie A, has had a resurgence after leaving Europe helping the Brazilian side to win both the Campeonato Gaucho and Recopa Gaucha (Brazil’s League and Super Cup) in the twilight of his career.

His form has been extremely eye-catching across 45 games this season, netting 19 goals and providing 15 assists and it has been quite the turnaround after being profusely linked with a move to join his old teammates Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami.

And now, according to reports in Brazil, both Suarez and Edinson Cavani will return to Bielsa’s squad ahead of their upcoming internationals against World Champions Argentina and Bolivia meaning Nunez, who is in the best form of his Liverpool career so far, will potentially link-up with two of his country’s best ever players.

According to the report, after Suarez’s exit from the national team he gave Nunez the famed number nine shirt. However, the Liverpool forward reportedly confirmed that he would return it should the forward come back into the fold.

Last time out, Nunez terrorised Brazil’s backline as he helped them to beat the South American giants for the first time since 2001 and he has been in strong form for both club and country this season and it’s unclear whether Uruguay’s number nine will remain on his own up front.

Since Bielsa’s appointment he has been in strong form and he has transformed his game from total chaos to a more refined and consistent level. He looks more confident and he’s even shown technical improvements with his link-up and hold-up play.

Suarez’s last performance came at the 2022 World Cup as Uruguay crashed out in the group stages and following Bielsa’s appointment, he has opted for youth over the aging forwards - but his plans seem to have changed.