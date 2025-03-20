A look back at some of Liverpool's best ever Adidas kits. | Getty Images

Liverpool legends take on Chelsea legends at Anfield this weekend with the international break well underway

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool FC Legends will take on Chelsea FC Legends in this weekend’s anticipated charity match at Anfield on Saturday (22nd March 2025), with the game kicking off at 3:00 PM GMT. Organised by the LFC Foundation, the event aims to raise vital funds for various charitable initiatives, including the LFC Foundation, Forever Reds, the Chelsea FC Foundation, and the Chelsea Players’ Trust.

With Anfield being free this weekend due to the international break, it’s a great opportunity to see some Red and Blue legends on the famous pitch with all proceeds going to a good cause. There are still tickets available for the game and we’ll outline exactly what is still ready to purchase with full pricing information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool FC Legends vs Chelsea FC Legends Tickets

Here are the tickets that are currently available (as of writing) to purchase from the official Liverpool ticket site:

General Admission (£29 Sections)

AL5, AL6, AL7, AU1, AU2, AU3, AU4, AU5, AU6, AU7, AU8, KN, L1, L7, U1, U9 Sections:

Adult: £29.00

Over 65: £19.00

Young Adult: £19.00

Junior: £9.00

Adult Disabled: £22.00

Over 65 Disabled: £15.00

Young Adult Disabled: £15.00

Junior Disabled: £7.00

PA & Second PA: £0.00

(Adult/Junior tickets must be purchased as a pair or at a 2:1 ratio. Juniors must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over.)

Premium Tickets (£75 Sections)

AM1, AM2, AM3, AM4, AM5, AM6, AM7, AM8, M3, M8 Sections

Adult: £75.00

Adult Disabled: £65.00

PA & Second PA: £0.00

These sections offer an upgraded match experience in premium seating areas.

Hospitality Packages (£195 Sections)

M4, M6 Sections

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adult: £195.00

Adult Hospitality: £195.00

Hospitality tickets include access to premium lounges, food, and other exclusive benefits. For more details, visit the official Liverpool FC website or contact the hospitality team at 0151 264 2222.

How to Purchase Tickets to the Anfield Charity Match 2025

Tickets are available for purchase online through the official Liverpool FC ticketing website. Supporters can buy up to a maximum of ten tickets per booking, subject to availability. Season Ticket and Membership NFC passes will not be activated for stadium entry for this game; all attendees will need to download a one-off match NFC pass to their smartphone. It is strongly advised to download the NFC pass at least 24 hours before travelling to Anfield Stadium to avoid delay in getting through the turnstiles.