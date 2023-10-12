Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jurgen Klopp has guided Liverpool to dizzying heights since he first joined the club back in 2015. Under the German’s reign, the Reds have lifted both the Premier League and Champions League trophy but fans still can’t help but wonder what life will look like once Klopp eventually bids farewell to Anfield.

Whether it’s in the near or distant future, Liverpool will need to replace the iconic German at some point. A lot of talk initially surrounded Steven Gerrard returning to the club in a managerial position after his success with Rangers, but his less than desirable spell at Aston Villa and his latest move to Saudi Arabia has muted a lot of the discussion.

However, while Gerrard’s name may have lost its link to an Anfield return, he isn’t the only Liverpool legend who has been mentioned. In fact, fellow ex-midfielder Xabi Alonso has an interesting clause in his current contract as Bayer Leverkusen manager.

Sport Bild (via Get German Football News) has reported that despite recently extending his terms with the Bundesliga outfit, Alonso still has an agreement which allows him to leave and join one of his former clubs, if they were to come knocking for his services. In short, if Bayern Munich, Real Madrid or Liverpool approach their former star next summer, he will be permitted to leave Leverkusen and sign for the club in question as their head coach.

Alonso spent five years on Merseyside after joining Liverpool in 2004 and was part of the iconic side that beat AC Milan in Istanbul to lift the Champions League trophy. The Spaniard went on to enjoy success with both Madrid and Bayern as well.

Alonso took on the Bayer Leverkusen job last year and the club have gotten their season off to a stunning start. After seven games, the Black and Reds are top of the Bundesliga table with 19 points and are yet to lose a game. They are two points ahead of both Bayern Munich and Dortmund, having won six games and drawn one.