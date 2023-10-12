The Liverpool midfielder has made a bright start to his career on Merseyside.

With Liverpool releasing plenty of content around their squad so far this season, fans may have missed when Dominik Szoboszlai revealed he had a tattoo inspired by Steven Gerrard.

The Hungarian captain joined the club in the summer from RB Leipzig after Liverpool triggered his £60m release clause and he’s began the season in fine form, featuring in all 11 games across all competitions so far this campaign.

He has already become a key player and most fans share the same notion that he has been one of, if not, their best player so far this season - he has really hit the ground running.

To further enhance his reputation on Merseyside, he revealed in a video, done for the club’s officials channels that also featured Diogo Jota and Joel Matip, he has a tattoo inspired by the former captain Gerrard.

Titled ‘Hot or Not’, the trio was asked to rate named topics on a scale whether the individual is in favour, not in favour or impartial - such as tattoos.

In his native tongue, he revealed the ink scrawled along the Hungarian’s left arm reads: “Talent is a blessing from God, but without incredible will and humility, it is worthless.”

“I actually have one from Gerrard,” Szoboszlai said, pointing to the quote on his forearm. “You have one from Gerrard?” answered the Portugal international.

“Yeah, this one. If you can read it I’d give you a lot of money because it is Hungarian!” laughed Szoboszlai.

Szoboszlai had revealed his tattoos in an introductory interview when joining the club back during the summer, where he explained the reasoning behind choosing the number eight shirt.

“[There is] not a special reason but of course it’s a great number, a lot of great players had this number. And also I have a tattoo from Steven Gerrard, what he said – I don’t even remember when but before. It was also a reason why,”

