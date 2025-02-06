Liverpool earned a 4-0 victory over Tottenham to move into the Carabao Cup final.

Ange Postecoglou admitted that Liverpool were simply ‘too good’ for Tottenham Hotspur in their sobering Carabao Cup semi-final loss.

Spurs went into the second leg at Anfield holding a 1-0 aggregate lead. But they were well and truly put the sword as they suffered a 4-0 defeat by the Reds at Anfield. Cody Gakpo levelled the tie before half-time and then Liverpool stepped up the gears in the second period, with Mo Salah scoring a penalty to put his side ahead before Dominik Szoboszlai and Virgil van Dijk on target.

The Reds, who are the Carabao Cup holders, will defend their silverware at Wembley against Newcastle United next month. And Postecoglou confessed that Liverpool, the runaway Premier League leaders, outclassed Spurs throughout the encounter.

The Tottenham boss told Sky Sports (via BBC Sport): “I guess that Liverpool deserved the victory. They were the far better team - we were not able to get a grip of the game. They were too good for us. We allowed them to get into the game and we were not as aggressive as we needed to be. We didn't get the game started off in the right footing.

"It was very difficult for us to wrestle that control back. We definitely needed to be braver with and without the ball. They're a very good Liverpool team in a good spell of form and they're very settled.

We knew the first 20 minutes (of the second half) we had to keep it solid in terms of our decision making and to give them a second goal is disappointing. We never got to grips with any part of the game."

‘Horrendous’

Former Tottenham and Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp gave a scathing verdict on Spurs’ performance. Even though the visitors had a plethora of injuries to key players including centre-half duo Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero, Redknapp felt that their display was ‘horrendous’.

He said: “I can't remember in my lifetime a team go down with less of a fight than Tottenham did today. Not having any shot on target in a semi-final second leg when trying to change the course of your history.

“I felt sorry for their young players. Djed Spence played 14 different positions tonight. I've never seen anything like it. The experienced players need to make sure they set the right tempo. They didn't do that one bit. There's been some lows but that today, looking at that scoreline, is just horrendous.

“We expected a bit more from Tottenham tonight. I cannot get my head around them not having one shot on target in a semi-final. I know there was the one half chance when Son manufactured something but even then you felt the game had gone.

“They were trying to play out from the back. The goalkeeper was edgy. In midfield, they never showed any courage to get on the ball and make things happen.They were so abject. It's not the inexperienced players, it was the experienced ones I was looking at.”