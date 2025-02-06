Liverpool player ratings from the 4-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at Anfield.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carabao Cup holders Liverpool booked their return to Wembley as they put Tottenham Hotspur to the sword in the semi-final second leg.

The Reds cruised to a 4-0 triumph at Anfield as they overturned a one-goal deficit from the first leg to win 4-1 on aggregate and set up a meeting with Newcastle United next month. Cody Gakpo levelled the tie before half-time and then Arne Slot’s side obliterated Spurs in the second period, with Mo Salah scoring a penalty before Dominik Szoboszlai and Virgil van Dijk ensuring there were no late nerves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the perfect evening for the hosts, with Slot guiding Liverpool into their first final since taking over as head coach last summer,

Liverpool monopolised the ball in the first half but struggled to create clear-cut chances. Darwin Nunez had a header comfortably saved while Mo Salah couldn’t hit the target when picked out by Andy Robertson at the back post.

Dominik Szoboszlai had a goal ruled out for offside on 30 minutes but the breakthrough did arrive four minutes later. Salah’s cross with the outside of his boot evaded everyone and Gakpo was left free at the back post to finish - levelling the tie on aggregate.

On 44 minutes, Salah’s volley into the ground was tipped over the bar by Tottenham goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool continued their dominance in the second period, with Salah having an early shot deflected wide before Dominik Szoboszlai’s glancing header was thwarted by Kinsky. Yet in the 49th minute, they created a gilt-edged opportunity. Salah’s clever pass set Nunez free and he beat the onrushing Kinsky to the ball and tripped in the process. A penalty was awarded and Salah dispatched into the top corner.

And with one foot in the Wembley door, their return was confirmed on 75 minutes when Bradley’s deft pass picked out Szoboszlai, who stayed composed to finish. And the triumph was made more emphatic with 10 minutes remaining when Van Dijk rose highest from a corner to power a header into the far corner.

Kopites will now be preparing for a return to Wembley as Liverpool aim to defend their crown and win the Carabao Cup for an 11th time - although they face a stiff challenge against Newcastle.

Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

Caoimhin Kelleher - 7

Didn’t have a save to make in the first half. Had to tip a deflected cross over his own bar in the second period but would have been glad Son’s shot struck the bar. An easy night as Alisson Becker was rested completely.

Conor Bradley - 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Made a superb crunching tackle on Son Heung-Min in the first half and overlapped when he could. Took up some really threatening positions in the second period, one of which led to his deft touch to assist Szoboszlai. Excellent deputising for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Ibrahima Konate - 8

Dominant throughout the opening period. Gave Spurs nothing after the break, with the highlight a fine sliding tackle on the edge of his own box.

Virgil van Dijk - 8

Gave the ball away late in the first half but it led to no danger and was otherwise faultless. Defended with aggression after the break and towered over the Spurs defence to add the fourth. Subbed in the 87th minute to a standing ovation.

Andy Robertson - 7

A willing runner throughout the first half and put in a couple of good crosses. Not as involved after the break but kept things tight down his flank and had a shot deflected over the bar.

Ryan Gravenberch - 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oozed class on the ball in the first half. Used the ball exceptionally in the second period and kissed the post with a shot from outside the box.

Curtis Jones - 8

Covered so much ground in the first half making plenty of challenges. Continued in that manner in the second period and almost had an assist when slipping in Gakpo. Subbed in the 82nd minute.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 8

Strayed offside when he neatly finished but provided energy in abundance. Meant business in the second half, having a header saved and pressing Spurs relentlessly before keeping his composure to ensure Liverpool’s spot at Wembley.

Mo Salah - 9

Finishing wasn’t quite up to scratch in the first half but came up with the goods to yield the opener. However, stepped up the gears after the break. Couldn’t have found the net with his penalty any better, having fed in Nunez to win it, and had Tottenham petrified every time he got the ball at his feet. Ran amok before he was subbed in the 82nd minute.

Darwin Nunez - 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Had a couple of attempts in the first half but his contributions when heading away corners in his own box were important. Such a willing runner in the second half and got his reward when being felled by Kinsky. Stabbed a shot just wide not long after and work-rate was exceptional before being subbed in the 72nd minute.

Cody Gakpo - 7

Didn’t see too much of the ball in the first half but kept his composure to fire home at the back post. Probably should have squared to Nunez when he hit the post in the second half but enjoyed another fine evening before being subbed in the 82nd minute.

Sub 1 - Alexis Mac Allister (replaced Jones) - 8

Made such an impact as his driving run would lead to the third goal before he whipped in the corner after the break.

Sub 2 - Diogo Jota (replaced Nunez) - 7

Went close twice and was full of energy.

Sub 3 - Harvey Elliott (replaced Salah) - N/A

Sub 4 - Luis Diaz (replaced Gakpo) - N/A

Sub 5 - Jarell Quansah (replaced van Dijk) - N/A