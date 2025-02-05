Liverpool will host Spurs in the Carabao Cup semi-final on Thursday.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool will take on Tottenham Hotspur for a place in the Carabao Cup final this Thursday, but they enter the clash with a slim 1-0 deficit to overturn.

Spurs edged the win at their previous meeting in the capital, despite complaints that goal-scorer Lucas Bergvall should have been sent off prior to his late opener. The North London side have suffered some seriously sticky results so far this season but have returned to a run of positive form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tottenham will arrive at Anfield with two consecutive wins under their belt. With five goals scored in their last two games across both the Europa League and Premier League, they will fancy their chances of upsetting the reigning Carabao Cup champions in their own backyard.

However, Ange Postecoglou is currently battling with a lengthy list of injury problems. The likes of James Maddison, Cristian Romero and ex-Liverpool ace Dominic Solanke have suffered recent setbacks, while 2024 signing Radu Drăgușin will miss the rest of the season due to an ACL injury.

Postecoglou reveals ‘massive bonus’ ahead of Liverpool clash

Ahead of the clash at Anfield, the Tottenham boss sat down to talk to the media, mainly about his side’s ongoing struggles with fitness. Postecoglou confirmed that ‘everyone is fine’ who played last week, while late winter signing Mathys Tel is ‘available and has trained’.

He also said the same about fellow new arrival Kevin Danso. Both players have arrived in the Premier League on loan and Postecoglou is delighted to have Danso in the ranks, especially with several injury blows to his backline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For availability from last week, everyone fine. Kevin and Mathys are both available and have trained. The rest of them, no one available for tomorrow.”

When asked about Micky van de Ven, who has struggled with recurring injuries recently, Postecoglou replied: “It’s a bit of everything. He got through the [Europa League] game no problem but had a look at stats, Premier League is a whole different beast and after losing Radu, I thought what we had ahead of us.

“Don’t get me wrong, we have some big games ahead but also afforded ourselves a couple of clear weeks. Hopefully we’re in the final of the Carabao Cup, hopefully we’re still in the FA Cup and I don’t see sense of us risking us. Having Kevin in is a massive bonus and he hasn’t re-injured but he feels he needs to get more into him. Same with Romero.”

Arne Slot provides Liverpool injury news

Liverpool have also had their fair share of injury setbacks but things have been looking more positive recently. One man who will definitely miss the outing though, is Trent Alexander-Arnold. Arne Slot confirmed in his pre-match conference that the right-back will miss the Tottenham clash after being substituted against Bournemouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yeah he is going to miss the game tomorrow. We have to see if he is able to play on Sunday,” Slot said. “I think you saw he left the pitch with a bit of a pain in his leg so that’s why he misses the game tomorrow. He’s already on the pitch, not with the team but the rehab coach.”

In other news, Jamie Carragher pinpoints area £50m Liverpool signing must improve amid intriguing West Ham remark...