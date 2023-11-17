Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez continued his fine form for Uruguay with a goal in a 2-0 win in Argentina

Liverpool favourite Darwin Nunez made it three goals in his last three games for Uruguay as Marcelo Bielsa's side stunned the world champions at the Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires on Thursday night.

Uruguay claimed a 2-0 win as Ronald Arajuo fired home after 41 minutes to give the visitors the lead. Matias Vina worked hard to win the ball back and played it back across goal for Arajuo to slot past Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez from a somewhat difficult angle.

Argentina enjoyed much more of the ball but could only muster three shots on target as Uruguay handed them their first loss since they were beaten 2-1 by Saudi Arabia on their way to winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup just over 12 months ago.

With 87 minutes gone, Nunez sealed victory for Uruguay as he was played through by Nicolas de la Cruz. The Liverpool striker sprinted from the halfway line and outpaced former Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi before keeping his cool and firing through the legs of Martinez from 12 yards out. It was Uruguay's second shot on target of the night, as they produced a clinical display to boost their qualification hopes.

The result moved Uruguay into second in the South American qualifiers table as they aim to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada, USA and Mexico after a disappointing campaign in Qatar. Given there are just 10 teams in the CONMEBOL qualifiers, every nation plays each other twice in qualifying as they are grouped in a 10-team table. Uruguay have 10 points from five games, with Argentina top with 12 points from their five matches.

Ex-Leeds United boss Bielsa was drafted in by Uruguay ahead of the summer with that goal of securing qualification, and Nunez is enjoying a new lease of life under his new international boss.

He had scored just twice in 15 international games before Bielsa's arrival, but now has three goals and three assists in his last five qualifying games as he also scored in the 2-0 win over Brazil last month as well as in a 2-2 draw with Colombia.

Speaking after the game, 2023 Balon D'or winner Messi admitted his side struggled with the physicality of Uruguay and praised the impact of Bielsa.

"You can see Bielsa's hand on the way Uruguay is playing," said Messi. "In all the national teams or clubs, including Argentina, his style was very recognizable. And he has a good generation of players [in Uruguay].