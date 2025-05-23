Liverpool are set to lift the Premier League trophy after the fixture against Crystal Palace.

Arne Slot has challenged Liverpool to become ‘serial winners’ as they prepare to lift the Premier League trophy.

The Reds will get their hands on their 20th English championship after Sunday’s season finale against Crystal Palace. Liverpool secured the top-flight crown a month ago after a 5-1 thrashing of Tottenham Hotspur. But they have waited until the last day to lift the silverware aloft - and it will be the first time fans witness the celebrations in 35 years as the 2020 triumph was during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Liverpool’s aim next campaign will be to defend their title. They will be challenged by Arsenal, Manchester City, Newcastle United and Chelsea among others. To achieve the feat, Slot believes that an ‘elite mentality’ is required. And the Anfield boss, who won the title in his maiden year as head coach, says that he will get his answer if Liverpool can compete when his troops return for pre-season on 8 July.

Speaking at his pre-Palace press conference, Slot said: “I think we have a lot to compete next season again but what I don’t know yet, and that's going to be the interesting one, is if we have this elite mentality, this serial winner mentality of showing up season after season after season.

“I get the answer on 8 July when we come back, seeing what shape the players are in. Many teams have won the Premier League once but not many years in a row and that's for a reason. That is because it is so difficult but also the elite mentality.

“When I talk about Mo[Salah], it's not a coincidence that for so many years, he is on a certain level and last season, he was the one who was most fit when we arrived back after the break. That is the mentality you need to have a chance of becoming a serial winner. The first day for me to judge if we can be serial winners if 8 July when I see them back.”

Asked what it will feel like when Liverpool get their hands on the Premier League trophy for just the second time in the club’s history - with former manager Jurgen Klopp set to be in attendance at Anfield - Slot said: “I have heard he is there; that is nice. Proud, special, I think proud sums up the most because after working here for a year now I know how hard it is. It is the hardest trophy to win because cup trophies, you can win those by a lucky draw or being lucky in two or three games or win a penalty shootout and then you arrive in a final.

“But it is always harder to win the league because it is 38 games in a period of time where I think the league has never been as strong as it is and there has never been as much competition for teams to even go to the Champions League. And there has not been a season where 16 and 17 play in the final of the Europa League. That is what makes it so hard, so it will be a proud moment for me, the players and the fans so let's hope it's going to be special.”