Arne Slot has provided a Liverpool injury update ahead of tomorrow’s seismic Champions League showdown against Paris Saint-Germain.

The Reds head into the last-16 second-leg tie at Anfield holding a 1-0 aggregate lead. That was courtesy of last week’s smash-and-grab victory in the French capital, with Harvey Elliott bagging an 87th-minute winner after Liverpool had been put under immense pressure throughout the encounter.

Liverpool know they will have to be at their peak to ensure they repel a potent PSG front line and move into the last 16 of Europe’s elite club competition. Cody Gakpo has missed the Reds’ previous two games - and four of the past six - because of an ankle injury. However, the Netherlands international - who has fired 16 goals in all competitions this season - was involved in training earlier this afternoon. And Gakpo is set to return to the squad, confirmed Slot. It means that Liverpool will be without only two senior players in Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez, who both have hamstring issues, while Tyler Morton remains absent with a shoulder complaint.

Meanwhile, there have been suggestions that PSG were surprised by the level of Liverpool in the first leg. Reports in France suggested that the PSG squad believe that Arsenal and Bayern Munich, who the Parisians faced in the new league phase of the competition, were stronger than the Reds.

However, Slot played down such claims. He said: “I think what you mean is some of them have said Arsenal and Bayern Munich were better than us. That is wat I have heard. I think what that has to do is PSG improved a lot in the 2-3 months and they played at Arsenal and Bayern.

“I saw both of them games and they have improved and they have changed. At Arsenal away, they were lower, waiting much more and now they just press all over the pitch and take the risk of one-vs-one constantly. They have improved, they have changed and is up to them how they felt. I cannot influence what they felt and don’t even know if it is true or not. I’m hoping they have a different opinion after tomorrow.”