Liverpool transfer news as Jeremie Frimpong continues to be linked with a move to Anfield.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool will very much be preparing for a new chapter.

There are few fans who are expecting Trent Alexander-Arnold to remain at Anfield beyond the end of the season. It has appeared increasingly likely that the right-back would leave his boyhood club the longer his contract has ticked down. Now there are reports suggesting that Alexander-Arnold has agreed a switch to Real Madrid when his Anfield deal expires in June.

Having won every trophy possible at Liverpool, a move to the European superpowers looks to be in the offing. The Reds, as things stand, stand to lose their homegrown vice-captain on a free transfer - and they must identify potential replacements for next season. The Reds will have to splash out on a new full-back in the summer transfer window to provide competition for the highly-regarded Conor Bradley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trent Alexander-Arnold potential replacement

In truth, Liverpool will have had a contingency plan in place. It would be folly not to have identified potential replacements given the outcome has looked probable for some time. To ensure they are challenging for major honours once again in 2025-26 as they streak towards the Premier League title, an adept right-sided full-back is needed.

The name that the Reds have been heavily linked with is Jeremie Frimpong - and it comes as no surprise. He meets the profile of player that Liverpool would look to sign. Aged 24, his best years are very much ahead of him. In addition, Frimpong has experience aplenty at the top level. Last season, he was one of Bayer Leverkusen’s star performers as they claimed their maiden Bundesliga title, won the German Cup and reached the Europa League final - firing 14 goals and 10 assists in total. Frimpong has not been as prolific this term, with Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen likely to finish as runners-up but he’s still netted four times and created 11.

In addition, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot will know Frimpong from his time coming through the Netherlands’ ranks from the under-19s to earning 12 senior caps to date. Having international team-mates Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch at Anfield along with potentially Virgil van Dijk - should the Reds captain commit his future - will also be a positive.

Michael Edwards approval

Reports in Germany last week suggested that Slot has already been in contact with Frimpong. And a new claim by Sky Sports Switzerland has also suggested that is the case. It is suggested by Sacha Tavolieri that Slot has had telephone exchanges with the former Manchester City man’s representatives and held ‘regular discussions by message’. Meanwhile, it is reported that there is a ‘possibility of a physical meeting in the coming weeks’ as Slot tries to persuade Frimpong to swap Leverkusen for Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frimpong is said to have a £33 million release clause installed in his Die Werkself contract. It is added by Sky Sport Switzerland that the Reds could ‘could soon make an initial offer’ and that Fenway Sports Group CEO of football Michael Edwards has a good relationship with Leverkusen officials. Edwards is said to be ‘convinced’ Liverpool can land Frimpong.