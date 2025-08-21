Two options Liverpool could turn to for role that Arne Slot is desperate to fill

Liverpool boss Arne Slot. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Arne Slot needs someone who he can turn to after the tragic loss of Diogo Jota, who could the Liverpool boss target?

Liverpool’s recruitment has been plain sailing so far with Richard Hughes producing close to one of the best transfer windows in the club’s history.

The icing on the cake would be to make a breakthrough in the pursuit of Alexander Isak, however, that deal seems to hinge entirely on the success of his opposite number at Newcastle United. In the meantime, the impressive early impact of Hugo Ekitike suggests that the Reds are in safe hands for now.

Arne Slot needs Liverpool to find a player he can trust like Diogo Jota

What Arne Slot needs though, is more depth. The tragic loss of Diogo Jota leaves a huge hole in the hearts of Liverpool, but also in the squad. A player who the manager could trust on any occasion and with any role. Speaking ahead of the season opener, Slot explained just what he wanted from his squad in the absence of Jota.

When asked how the squad and club as a whole was coping, he said, via Sky Sports: "It's been really difficult how to act for all of us. I've tried to say to the players 'act like the person Diogo was'. He was always good with everyone. If you wanted to laugh you could laugh, to cry you could cry. He accepted everyone for the person he was. So let us be ourselves and not judge each other, whatever we feel.

"When things were difficult, Diogo helped the club, and me, but even before I arrived, so many times in difficult moments. So, we try to get the best out of ourselves, all become a bit Diogo in this difficult time and to act like he always did."

Who could Liverpool sign to be a difference maker?

What Slot needs, is another player who he can turn to in the forward line to either help to keep players like Ekitike and Mo Salah fresh or to bring on when a game isn’t going in his favour. Someone he can trust. What position they play is almost irrelevant with the modern game providing a less pigeon-holed type of forward. Two players who have been linked with Liverpool and a summer exit at their clubs would offer a different type of threat but could be useful additions for Slot.

Constantly linked with a move away from Villa Park, Ollie Watkins has shown that he can lead the line as well as any striker in the Premier League. What the England international has also done is show that he can play as a support striker or No.10 from his time playing second fiddle to Jhon Duran.

One transfer that isn’t happening is Nick Woltemade’s proposed move to Bayern Munich. A star of the summer’s Under-21 European Championships, the Germany international has the sort of versatility that made Jota such a valued player by any manager lucky enough to have him in their squad. Capable of playing on the wing, through the middle on his own or behind a striker, the 6ft 5inch striker is as complete as they come and there is a reason why Liverpool were said to have a “genuine interest” in the past.