Liverpool will sign a new No.9 this summer but one potential target has been told he’s going nowhere.

Liverpool have seen their name linked with several of Europe’s promising and established strikers and there is little doubt that the new season will start with a different No.9 leading the attack.

Darwin Nunez is edging closer to a move to Napoli and the Uruguayan international’s time at Anfield seems all but over as Arne Slot looks for a more clinical and consistent striker to be the focal point of his attack.

The headline making rumour has seen Alexander Isak discussed as a record-breaking move, one that could top the club high fee that was paid for Florian Wirtz in a move that has seen a mixture of surprise and excitement from those of a red persuasion on Merseyside.

After an initial buzz, reports linking Victor Osimhen appear to have gone quiet and Viktor Gyokeres has his heart set on signing for Arsenal where competition as a striker is all but zero.

Liverpool target Nick Woltemade told he’s going nowhere

One of the Bundesliga’s brightest talents is Hugo Ekitike with Liverpool, Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea all named as potential suitors, however, it is a fellow Germany resident that has been mentioned who has seen his club’s chief executive respond to speculation.

Nick Woltemade, who Liverpool have a “genuine interest”, in is currently on blistering form scoring or assisting nearly a goal and a half every game for Germany’s Under-21 side after leading VFB Stuttgart to the DFB Cup in his first season at the club.

It looks like he will be there to help defend the trophy too: "We're going into the new season with Nick. That's the end of it," Stuttgart chief executive Alexander Wehrle told local publication Stuttgarter Zeitung, via the official Bundesliga website.

"Every club, apart from Bayern (Munich) is prepared to discuss a transfer once a certain figure is reached. That also applies to us. We're in a constant dialogue, with Nick as well."

So, Woltemade definitely isn’t leaving, unless someone pays the right price for the 23-year old’s services.

Game changer Woltemade praised by international manager

Woltemade has six goals and three assists in four appearances at the age group Euros with Germany coach Antonio di Salvo pleased to have him on board and not with the senior squad.

"He changes our game, and that's why I am happy that he arrived with so much energy and that he his keen to play football and keen to have success with us," Di Salvo said via Yahoo.

He added: "Nick deserves to be the centre of attention right now, but it's a credit to the whole team. We've now scored seven goals. Nick was involved in many, many goals. But I'd still like to mention again that we've played very well as a team so far."

Woltemade has been branded a “two metre Messi” by teammates due to his incredible dribbling ability despite being 6ft 6inches tall. He doesn’t just have “good feet for a big man” either, he is quick, not deceptively quick, but quick, and has the sort of work rate that Arne Slot loves in his forwards.

There is a feeling that next summer Stuttgart will be more open to selling Woltemade but that his price tag is only going to head in one direction.

After all, there aren’t many 6ft 6inch tall forwards who can play successfully on the wing with a dribbling threat, but also through the middle as a No.9 or a creative No.10.