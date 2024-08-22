Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Everton FC transfer news: The Leeds United attacker netted in the opening Championship weekend.

Everton could reignite their interest in Leeds United attacker Wilfried Gnonto following the latest reports.

The Italian has been a long-term target and with Daniel Farke’s side failing to secure promotion last season, the club have been ravaged by other clubs when it comes to their star players - and Gnonto was a high-profile name tipped to leave. Having already said goodbye to Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville, Luis Sinisterra, Diego Llorente and Georginio Rutter, it has been a bleak summer of exits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, there could be another departure with Gnonto as respected Belgian Journalist Sasha Tavolieri has confirmed the 20-year-old is ‘pushing to leave’ and given that Leeds have just agreed a deal to sign left-sided Almeria attacker Largie Ramazani, Everton could look to push once again for his signature.

Tavolieri confirmed the deal for Leeds United which could set Gnonto’s exit in motin: “#LUFC found an total agreement with UD #Almeria for Largie Ramazani on €8M transfer fee + add ons and percentage on the added value. Belgian winger’s now on the plane in order to join Leeds and complete his move with medical tests scheduled in the next 24 hours. Contract until June 2028 ready.”

When responding to fans over Leeds’ pursuit of another attacker, Manuel Benson, he revealed the potential future of Gnonto. He wrote: “They wants signing 2 wingers. One left and another right foot. Benson’s a B plan as they have another profile above him but he’s still very well rated… Gnonto pushing to leave.”

Loading....

Everton have brought in Jesper Lindstrom, Jack Harrison and Iliman Ndiaye in attack but Dwight McNeil remains the only natural left-sided attacker at the club. Gnonto began the season strongly last weekend, scoring a fine solo goal in the 3-3 draw with Portsmouth and managed a return of nine goals and three assists last season after a slow start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it’s unclear what financial reserves remain for Everton to sign Gnonto as Dyche confirmed it is unlikely that any deals could be done but this opportunity to sign a long-term target could be too good to pass up.