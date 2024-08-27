Liverpool head coach Arne Slot. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Arne Slot remains keen on new signings despite Deadline Day looming.

Liverpool have been reluctant to spend money this year, despite being linked with a number of leading targets during both the January and summer transfer windows. Arne Slot had wanted to bring in some new recruits ready for his first chapter at Anfield, despite inheriting a strong squad from Jurgen Klopp which has stayed, for the most part, in tact.

The Premier League season may have started but there is still room for business this window. Time is not on Liverpool’s side though, with just days left before the window closes until the new year. But despite it now boiling down to a race against the clock, Liverpool are reportedly still set on making it a promising window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Football Insider, Slot is still active on the market and ‘is keen’ to bring a trio of new recruits to immediately bolster his options. The Reds have finally agreed terms with Georgian goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who is due a medical after a £30 million deal between them and Valencia. However, the terms will see him remain in La Liga ahead of a permanent move to Merseyside next summer.

Before Mamardashvili’s arrival, Liverpool are still hopeful they can snag some signings in the meantime. Before this window’s deadline, the Reds reportedly want to sign a new centre-back, central midfielder and winger to boost their options in areas of concern this season.

The Football Insider report claims that Slot has ‘assessed’ his squad and has identified those three areas as key places to sign reinforcements. However, the main ‘stumbling block’ of the manager’s transfer plans has been transfer chiefs Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards ‘reluctant’ to sign off on any deals this summer, as they believe market prices have ‘inflated’.

The duo reportedly ‘won’t rush into anything’ if the right deal is not made available before the final hours of the transfer window. This naturally casts doubt on Slot’s desire to bring in players to cover the three mentioned areas. A new holding midfielder had been top of Liverpool’s wish list this summer, but after talks with Martín Zubimendi collapsed, multiple reports claimed the Reds wouldn’t return to the market for a replacement option. Bolstering their defence is another main focus, with Joël Matip yet to be replaced and Joe Gomez still attracting attention from other clubs.