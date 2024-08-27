£38m Liverpool defensive target 'on the verge' of move to another side with club 'prepared for his departure'
Liverpool have been eyeing up deals for potential new defensive recruits this summer but they are yet to see any links come to fruition. Joël Matip’s departure means the Reds are now a senior centre-back down, and Joe Gomez’s future is also being speculated as rival clubs continue to show interest in his signature.
Chelsea, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Fulham have all been linked with the centre-back in recent weeks, who is now approaching his tenth year at Anfield. DaveOCKOP reported earlier this week that Crystal Palace are now ‘leading the race’ to sign Gomez before the window closes, with their own Marc Guehi also tipped for an exit. The report also states that Liverpool are ‘expected’ to sign a new centre-back this summer.
Earlier this window, Liverpool enquired about Bayer Leverkusen’s Odilon Kossounou, hoping to secure a move ahead of the 2024/25 season. CaughtOffside reported last month that the 23-year-old ‘is ready to leave’ Xabi Alonso’s side and the Bundesliga champions are looking for a figure in the region of €40-45 million (£34-38m) before letting Kossounou leave. Liverpool had been credited with interest and they ‘enquired about a deal’ but they were unable to get an agreement finalised before the campaign started. Now, the Côte d'Ivoire international is set for a move elsewhere.
According to Sky Sports’ Florian Plettenberg, Kossounou is ‘on the verge’ of joining Atalanta, and Leverkusen have ‘prepared for his departure’. The Black and Reds are defending their Bundesliga title and they need the strongest possible squad to do that, so they have plans to replace Kossounou ‘with immediate effect’.
Plettenberg has posted on social media that ‘concrete talks’ are being held between Leverkusen and their ‘top candidates’, with decisions due to be made soon. Kossounou is under contract with Leverkusen until 2026 and his versatility makes him a highly sought-after target. While he is a centre-back by trade, the 23-year-old is also comfortable operating at right-back, which will provide two-fold cover for whichever club ends up signing him this summer.
