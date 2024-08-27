Liverpool FC transfer news | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool FC transfer news: The Reds could be about to lose two more players, albeit on loan.

Liverpool are reportedly close to agreeing two deals in which youngsters Stefan Bajcetic and Tyler Morton will exit on loan.

Both were part of the pre-season preparations under Arne Slot this summer but it was unclear whether either were going to be regulars in the first-team squad. The exits of Fabio Carvalho, Sepp van den Berg and Bobby Clark suggested that Liverpool were happy to let certain youngsters leave this summer - and now the futures of both midfielders have been made clear.

With no signings this summer, Slot could be set for a first season with his current midfield set-up. Questions have been asked over the deep-lying midfield role - which both Bajcetic and Morton could play - with Wataru Endo the current alternative for Ryan Gravenberch. The latest transfer news is certainly not a shock by any stretch, as both have been linked with an exit across the past month.

Stefan Bajcetic to RB Salzburg

The 19-year-old was adored by the fans during his initial breakthrough in the 2022/23 season but he spent almost the entirety of Jurgen Klopp’s final year injured. Across the summer we saw him reintegrate into the squad and get back to full fitness with many believing him to be the perfect young understudy in that ‘number six’ role.

Yet, he was linked with moves to Spain on loan for his development but RB Salzburg looks to be his confirmed destination - as former Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders is keen to reunite, and he looks set to join back up with Clark who completed a permanent move earlier this month.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Bajcetic is set to complete a season-long-deal: ‘EXCLUSIVE: RB Salzburg in advanced talks to sign Stefan Bajčetić on loan from Liverpool. Negotiations at final stages with details to be clarified but already underway, as Pep Lijnders wants Stefan. Clubs in Spain also wanted him but RB Salzburg are now close.’

Tyler Morton to Bayer Leverkusen

Xabi Alonso has reportedly identified the Liverpool youngster as a key target on loan. The 21-year-old has spent two years developing in the Championship at Blackburn and Hull City and is revered for his press resistance and calmness on the ball.

Chances were likely to be few and far between with Bacjetic, Endo and Gravenberch ahead of him and an exit was always likely. It was a question of whether there would be a loan or permanent deal and playing in the Bundesliga and Champions League will be a great opportunity for his development.

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg has confirmed talks are ongoing over a loan with an option/obligation to buy. ‘To replace Gustavo #Puerta, Bayer 04 Leverkusen now pushing to sign Tyler #Morton. Negotiations with Liverpool today. Talks about a loan with an option/obligation to buy. #LFC. 21 y/o midfielder is keen to join Leverkusen and Xabi Alonso.