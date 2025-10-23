Liverpool woes continue after Man United loss | Getty Images

Arne Slot switched up his formation and tactics for Liverpool’s clash with Eintracht Frankfurt

Jamie Carragher has praised Arne Slot’s team decision after Liverpool stormed to a statement win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League.

The Wednesday night clash broke a torrid run of losing results as the Reds earned a dominant 5-1 win away from home.

Arne Slot opted for a significant change in formation as he started Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike alongside each other in a 4-4-2. Mohamed Salah dropped to the bench as Florian Wirtz was deployed on the right-hand side of the midfield four.

The German, who has been struggling to make an impact since his arrival from Bayer Leverkusen, contributed two assists on the night as he played the full 90 minutes.

Jamie Carragher praises Arne Slot decision to drop Mohamed Salah

Salah had to wait until the 74th minute to come off the bench and replace Ekitike. The Egyptian registered two shots on target but couldn’t convert either. He also wasted a big goal-scoring opportunity for the team as he opted to take a chance on himself, rather than pass to an unmarked Wirtz, and found his effort saved.

“It remains to be seen on the game, but I just think when Mo Salah isn't being 'the legendary Mo Salah', he gets treated like one of the other players which is right,” Carragher said on CBS Sports ahead of match, after the Liverpool starting lineup was confirmed.

“And you don't forget his age as well. He's 33 years of age, Liverpool will have three games in six days. So at the moment, if he's not at his absolute best, he shouldn't play six games in three days because there's other options there as well.

“We know Liverpool have spent a lot of money. Liverpool have got a big game as well on Saturday [against Brentford], so great decision, Arne.”

Mo Salah struggling for usual form this season

Liverpool are usually heavily reliant on Salah’s influence in front of goal. Since arriving from Roma in 2017, the Egyptian has finished each season as the club’s highest goalscorer.

Salah is one of Liverpool’s greatest ever attacking signings and is currently fourth in the all-time top Premier League goalscoring table. After notching 29 goals and 18 assists in Liverpool’s title-winning 2024/25 season, many expected him to push to beat Harry Kane’s tally.

However, since the start of this season, the 33-year-old has struggled to hit his usual fiery form. Salah has six goalscoring contributions in 12 appearances across all competitions so far this season.

The Egyptian has looked far from his usual standard so far and is now six games without a goal for the Reds.

At the full-time whistle, Salah held his hands up and apologised to the travelling fans who had made the trip to Germany for the six-goal thriller. He was seemingly saying sorry for not just the misses against Frankfurt but his overall form. Salah will be the first to admit he’s not hit his lofty standards.