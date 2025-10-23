Mo Salah was dropped to the bench for Liverpool’s 5-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Mo Salah made his way over to the travelling Liverpool fans at Deutsche Bank Park.

The winger found himself in an unfamiliar position for the majority of the Champions League encounter. As the Reds plundered five goals against the German outfit, Salah could only watch on from the substitutes’ bench.

Arne Slot made the brave decision to drop Liverpool’s highest-profile player. There is no debating that Salah has started the 2025-26 season out of sorts, having fired 33 goals in all competitions last term. But to go through with the decision to demote Salah to the bench was still a bold move.

The Egypt international must have been desperate to get on the pitch and try to get his name on the scoresheet as his team-mates ran amok. And when he was introduced in the 73rd minute, it was evident that Salah had a point to prove. However, his struggles continued.

In the dying embers, Salah was put through on goal and had a choice to make: go for glory or square to Florian Wirtz to break his Liverpool duck. Salah opted for the former - and was thwarted. Then moments later, Salah burst through again but he ballooned his shot over the crossbar.

At the full-time whistle, Salah held his hands up and apologised to the Kopites who made the trip to Germany. He was seemingly saying sorry for not just the misses against Frankfurt but his overall form. Salah will be the first to admit he’s not hit his lofty standards.

The 33-year-old will be hoping that he returns to Liverpool’s starting line-up when they travel to Brentford on Saturday. After a 5-1 triumph at Frankfurt, Slot may well have kept Salah among the substitutes for successive games, which would have been unprecedented.

The Reds boss deployed a new formation and attack against Frankfurt, opting to unleash Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak as a strike partnership, while Wirtz played off the right flank. Ekitike was magnificent against his former club, netting the equaliser in a tremendous fashion. Isak was quieter but had two chances and was part of a team that took a 3-1 lead into half-time before suffering a groin injury.

As a result, Isak is likely to miss out against Brentford. What’s more, Jeremie Frimpong also limped off in the 18th minute. As a result, Slot has had an easy decision made for him. Salah will almost certainly return to the XI at the Gtec Community Stadium.

But it is a warning to Salah that his undroppable status is no more. It was also perhaps a message that he is no longer the talisman and that the team will not be built for him to excel despite signing a new contract in the summer.

Florian Wirtz, signed for £100 million, was excellent and against Frankfurt with two assists to answer his detractors and must be given a run in the team. Ekitike also deserves a set-up that can get the best of him, having bagged six times since his £79 million arrival.

Liverpool, at some point, were going to have to start planning for life after Salah. There was always likely a juncture that the Reds began to plot without a player third on the club’s all-time top scorer charts. Supporters have perhaps been given an insight how that will happen.