Arne Slot is still figuring out his strongest starting lineup as Liverpool hope to get back on winning form.

Liverpool have a huge task on their hands once the Premier League action returns next weekend. Following their disappointing back-to-back defeats against Crystal Palace and Chelsea, the pressure is on for the champions.

The Reds will host rivals Manchester United at Anfield in search of an important win. Arne Slot will have a lot to take on board following their recent consecutive losses, which includes a Champions League defeat to Galatasaray.

This disappointing run of form has raised a lot of questions around Slot’s tactics and the players’ performances. Florian Wirtz in particular has come under fire as his goal and assist drought continues.

As the Reds have struggled to hit their usual standards so far this season, Slot may soon need to consider shake-ups in his team. He has already dropped Wirtz on two occasions in the Premier League, most recently against Chelsea.

Who will Arne Slot start against Man United?

While some of Liverpool’s summer signings are still taking time to settle into their new side, Hugo Ekitike has been effective from the off. The striker got the Reds off the mark in their first game of the season and provided an assist in their 4-2 win over Bournemouth.

Ekitike also scored important goals against Newcastle United and Everton in the league, and the winning strike over Southampton in the Carabao Cup.

Liverpool missed him during the Palace match due to his red card suspension and he was demoted to the bench against Chelsea, making just a 16-minute cameo towards the end.

Alexander Isak provided the assist for Cody Gakpo against Chelsea but he is yet to find his first Premier League goal for Liverpool. With a lot of pressure on this upcoming match against United and indeed on Isak’s shoulders due to his price tag, Slot could opt to start Ekitike instead.

While we’re still in the early stages of the season, Liverpool can’t afford for more negative results to unfold. The Frenchman has looked more comfortable up front and until Slot figures out his best lineup, and whether it involves both strikers, it might be best to revert to starting Ekitike.

Will Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak play together at Liverpool?

The burning question of how, or indeed if, Liverpool could deploy both Ekitike and Isak in attack remains. Ekitike has shown he is capable of playing on the left, which could be an option moving forward to incorporate both him and his British record signing.

Jamie Carragher also wants to see a system with both Isak and Ekitike in Liverpool’s starting line-up. Speaking on The Fan Debate by The Overlap recently, the Anfield icon stressed that Slot’s usual formation may need to change to incorporate all of the new signings this window.

“I mentioned about Wirtz maybe coming out the team, but that couldn't last forever,” Carragher reflected. “He's cost over £100 million. You've got to try and make that work.

“So, I'm sort of intrigued how he how he does it going forward, how he gets these players into the team. Because I even think Ekitike and Isak, he's got to find a way.

“You can't have it every week if Isak starts and he comes off with 20 minutes to go. You have to find a way where they can play together at some stage.”