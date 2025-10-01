Arne Slot, head coach of Liverpool during a Press Conference at Anfield on September 16, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Nikki Dyer - LFC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool’s sluggish start to the season is understandable given the sumer overhaul but is Arne Slot making things worse?

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arne Slot made an immediate impact when he joined Liverpool from Feyenoord, delivering the Premier League title with only one new signing.

The Reds boss is finding that the sequel is harder than the premiere with a stuttering start to the campaign, even if he will be delighted with the character and mental strength of a squad that has not yet fully bedded in. A record amount of money was spent to bring in top players like Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz, but it is in defence where the Anfield outfit have looked shaky. The plan would have been to have more than two clean sheets by the time October and the darker nights arrived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is Arne Slot’s tinkering affecting Liverpool’s start to the season?

Alisson and Virgil van Dijk have been the only consistent presence in a back four that is undergoing a transitional phase of development. Milos Kerkez has been bought to replace Andy Robertson, although the Hungarian has yet to show the type of form that persuaded Richard Hughes to part ways with over £40m for his signature. The Scotland captain’s experience might have made a difference in Turkey having been there and got the t-shirt on numerous occasions.

The biggest instability has been at right-back. The last six games has seen a different right-back start each game with the decision to start Dominik Szoboszlai against the Turkish champions proving to be the wrong one with a series of chances coming down Liverpool’s right until a change was made and he returned to his more natural home of midfield. The deciding penalty being a perfect example of a player being out of position and in unfamiliar territory. Given his pace, Jeremy Frimpong looked like the obvious selection on this occasion but started on the wing instead whilst Mohamed Salah watched from the bench.

A solid defence is built on consistency and stability, and Liverpool have yet to pick the same one in two consecutive games all season. With changes in midfield and the final third, chopping and changing in defence leads to the sort of indecision that was so evident against Galatasaray.

Slot makes pre-season excuse for tinkerman accusations

Speaking after the loss, Slot suggested, via the Liverpool website, that squad size and a fractured pre-season is the reason why he continues to tinker with a team that is struggling to find form and consistency: “It’s difficult. There can be so many reasons why an individual makes an error pass or a mistake. What you see is, and I think I explained this many times, is that there are a few players from us that missed pre-season so you simply cannot play them every single [game]. Well, you can but then that could become a risk of players becoming injured. We have seen this more and more because the demands go up more and more and if the demands go up you have to prepare players for these demands. That means it is not always that I want to rotate but sometimes I need to because a player is not ready to play three times 90 minutes in seven or eight days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I like my squad so much but we don’t have 25 or 26 [players], so if we end up with two, three or four injuries, 15 or 16 players, where Rio [Ngumoha] and Trey [Nyoni] are two of these 15 or 16, need to play almost all the minutes and then things can become complicated. But this is a decision we have made together, I completely believe in this, because if you have 25 it’s very hard to manage your squad. But as a result of that, with Hugo, Alex [Isak], Conor [Bradley] and [Alexis] Mac Allister not having the pre-season a player should have, that also results in the fact that I cannot play them every time.” All valid points, but none of them explain why he decided to play a midfielder at right-back and a right-back on the right wing when he didn’t need to, and his early substitutes demonstrated a realisation that he had got it wrong.