Liverpool failed to sign Marc Guehi and now he has been linked with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

It was a collapsed deal that Liverpool are left lamenting. And now there may be concerns that the transfer may not happen next year.

Marc Guehi’s move to Anfield being put paid to was a hammer blow for the Reds. Plenty of supporters concurred that more depth in central defence was needed. The England international not only would have added to Arne Slot’s options but also increased quality. However, Crystal Palace pulled the plug on Guehi’s move at the 11th hour of the summer transfer window - and Liverpool did not attempt to sign an alternative.

Liverpool boss Slot said: “For us it was of course a disappointment, for the player I assume, as well, because he was expecting to come to us. I try to put myself in the player’s shoes, but that can happen with a player from us as well, maybe a player wanted to leave but in the end couldn’t because we couldn’t get a player we wanted, that happens in football many times and the good thing in football is, especially after the international break, everybody comes back, accepts the situation and knows he has to perform well.

“But if a player wants a transfer that he doesn’t get, then you always feel for him. If it’s a player of my team, you talk to him, make sure he gets his energy back and keeps going again, and that is probably what has happened at Palace with Marc Guehi.”

The disappointment left the Reds with three senior central defenders. Virgil van Dijk is the undisputed first choice but there were questions marks around Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez. Both players have had injury issues in the past. Subsequently, Konate’s below-par performances have left some concerned.

Giovanni Leoni, signed from Parma for £26 million, was brought in with an eye for the future aged 18. Leoni did deliver an impressive performance on his debut in a 2-1 Carabao Cup win over Southampton before he was struck down by a cruel ACL injury. The 18-year-old will be sidelined for around a year.

Guehi will undoubtedly remain on Liverpool’s radar. But Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes will know that they may have a more difficult challenge to sign the 25-year-old. Guehi’s Palace contract expires at the end of the season and a number of potential suitors are said to be on alert. They include European giants Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Guehi potential alternatives

As a result, Liverpool may be exploring alternative options. The Reds are again expected to be in the market for another centre-half next year. Konate’s future is uncertain as his deal comes to a conclusion in June. Leoni will still be working his way back to fitness and Gomez has been linked with an exit in the past couple of years.

According to talkSPORT, the Reds did have some alternatives to Guehi who ‘scored strongly in Liverpool's data-driven approach over the summer’ with one being Ousmane Diomande of Sporting CP.

Diomande reportedly held talks with Palace over potentially being Guehi’s potential replacement but a deal could not be agreed. The 21-year-old has helped Sporting win the Portuguese title for the past two years and is an Ivory Coast international. Diomande is under contract at the Lions until 2027 and has a £70 million release clause but they ‘could be open to offers significantly below that figure.

TalkSPORT suggests that it ‘remains to be seen’ whether Diomande becomes a genuine target with Sporting team-mate Zeno Debast, Newcastle’s Sven Botman and PSG’s Willian Pacho also coming out high on the data.